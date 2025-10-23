How to Watch Kansas and Louisville Face Off in Exhibition Matchup
No. 19 Kansas is set to head to No. 11 Louisville for a friendly exhibition tomorrow to unofficially begin the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Unlike many preseason scrimmages, this game will be televised nationally. If you are wondering how you can tune into the contest, all of the necessary information is below.
Kansas vs. Louisville Game Information
Date: Friday, October 24
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Kentucky)
How To Watch Kansas vs. Louisville On TV
The game between Kansas and Louisville will be hosted on ACC Network, marking the first and only time a Jayhawk game will be broadcast there all season. ACC Network is an extension of ESPN, so it should come standard with your television provider.
How To Stream Kansas vs. Louisville Online
If you have cable but won't have access to your TV during the game, that's not an issue. Simply click the link below to stream the game on your phone or computer from the ACC Network and sign in with your TV provider.
Link: ACC Network
How To Listen To Kansas vs. Louisville on the Radio
As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest. The broadcast begins at approximately 6 p.m. CT, which is 30 minutes before tipoff.
Link: Jayhawk Radio Network
Kansas vs. Louisville Preview
This game will not count toward either school's record, but that doesn't mean the players won’t go out and compete.
All eyes will be on freshman phenoms Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr. for most of the night. However, both head coaches will use this opportunity to test different lineups and schemes in real game action.
Kansas is working with plenty of newcomers this season, with starting center Flory Bidunga being the lone returner from last year's squad. Outside of him, Bill Self has a completely new-look lineup and has already revealed his starting five for the contest.
MORE: CBB Analyst Makes Bold Kansas Basketball Starting Lineup Prediction
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are expected to be one of the top programs in the ACC this season and will look to put on a show for their home crowd.
While the primary goal of this exhibition is to avoid injuries, it should still be an entertaining event for everyone involved. Fans should tune in to watch the game live on ACC Network tomorrow.