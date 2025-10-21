CBB Analyst Makes Bold Kansas Basketball Starting Lineup Prediction
As the regular season draws closer, there has been plenty of speculation about who will fill the fifth and final starting spot in Kansas basketball's lineup.
It is already well-established that Darryn Peterson, Tre White, and Flory Bidunga will start, and Peterson has indirectly hinted that Melvin Council Jr. will join him in the backcourt.
That leaves one open spot, likely coming down to Jayden Dawson, Kohl Rosario, or Elmarko Jackson. Each brings a unique skill set to the table, which makes the final decision a toss-up for Bill Self and Co.
However, CBS Sports' John Rothstein offered his thoughts on Tuesday, predicting that Rosario would start at small forward to round out KU's backcourt.
Since arriving on campus, Rosario has quickly earned praise from the coaching staff. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard was originally a member of the 2026 class before reclassifying and joining the Jayhawks to play a season early.
After starring at Moravian Prep, he joined Overtime Elite's YNG Dreamerz last year, where he averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while earning First-Team OTE honors in the 2024-25 campaign.
Rosario is best known for his 3-point shooting, but what has made him stand out so far is his relentless motor and willingness to make winning plays. He has quickly gained a reputation for his high-energy playing style, so much so that his teammate Jackson nicknamed him 'Steve Rogers,' saying he is Captain America because he never gets tired.
That sentiment has been echoed by many around KU this offseason. Rothstein later followed up his initial tweet by saying there is 'palpable buzz' surrounding Rosario within the program.
"Palpable Buzz in Lawrence surrounding Kohl Rosario," Rothstein wrote on X. "Knew he could shoot, but more impressed with how advanced he is physically. Does not look like someone who reclassified."
But with that said, Dawson remains a serious contender for the final starting role. The Loyola Chicago transfer shot 36.3% from deep on 7.4 attempts per game last season and provides reliable perimeter spacing, something KU desperately needs.
Dawson is not quite as physical as Rosario, but he is a proven shooter at the college level who could fit well alongside Peterson in the offense.
It is unclear whether Rothstein's prediction comes from insider information or just his admiration for Rosario. However, the freshman has clearly made a strong impression on those around him.
Many Kansas fans thought it was possible he cracked the starting five at some point in the season, but it now appears possible that he could run with the top unit as early as this Friday during the exhibition matchup against Louisville.