How to Watch Kansas and North Carolina Face Off in Blue Blood Matchup
For those interested in tuning into this week's showdown between Kansas and North Carolina, this is everything you should know ahead of the matchup.
Both Kansas and North Carolina exited their season openers victorious and will enter Friday's matchup in Chapel Hill undefeated as the Jayhawks look to secure a road win. After a long offseason of waiting, fans of both schools were finally able to see their teams in action on Monday, and they each displayed plenty of potential.
While neither group is anywhere close to reaching its maximum capability, this second portion of the home-and-home series should be every bit as exciting as last year when UNC took it down to the wire before missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
For those interested in learning how to tune in to the contest this week on your TV or radio, here's all the essential game information you need to know.
How to Watch Kansas vs. North Carolina
- Who: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)
- What: Second regular season game for both teams and second edition of a home-and-home series
- When: Friday, November 7 at 6 p.m CT.
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750) in Chapel Hill, NC.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita).
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas won its first game of the season vs. Green Bay by a score of 94-51. The Jayhawks outrebounded the Phoenix 44 to 26, blocked eight shots, recorded six steals, and shot 56.9% from the field to win the program's 53rd consecutive home opener. North Carolina came out victorious with a similar score, defeating Central Arkansas 94-54. The Tar Heels recorded 23 assists, forced 17 turnovers, and knocked down 10 3-pointers.
- Series history: Kansas boasts a 7-6 lead in the all-time series because of last year's victory. The first-ever meeting between these two programs was UNC's legendary triple-overtime win in the national title game back in 1957. While the Tar Heels claimed six of the first eight games in this series, KU has rallied back to win five in a row dating back to 2008. Kansas is 2-4 in regular season contests and 5-2 in NCAA Tournament games.
Meet the Coaches
- Hubert Davis, North Carolina: A former Tar Heel player, Davis is entering his fifth year at the helm as the successor to legendary coach Roy Williams. In his first season, he led UNC to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed, only to blow the biggest lead in title game history to none other than Kansas. Davis is 0-2 in his coaching career against the Jayhawks but will look to grab his first win and end North Carolina's 22-year losing streak against KU.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Coach Self's resume needs no introduction. He is a two-time national champion, four-time Final Four participant, and one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. Over the years, he has dominated UNC, owning a 5-0 record against the Tar Heels, including wins in the 2008 Final Four and the 2022 national title game.
