How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs Davidson: TV Viewing Guide
Kansas is set to finish its nonconference slate with a home matchup against Davidson tomorrow. It will be the only game the Jayhawks play in nearly two weeks, as the team has a long period of rest before kicking off Big 12 action.
This is a game that will be worth watching. If you're unsure how to tune in to the contest, here is all the necessary information fans should know.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Davidson
- Who: Davidson Wildcats (8-3) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (9-3)
- What: 14th regular season game for Kansas and its final nonconference meeting of the regular season
- When: Monday, December 22 at 7 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas has played to a 9-3 record leading into its final nonconference matchup, with its best victories coming over Tennessee, NC State, and Syracuse. The Jayhawks have won their last three matchups and are looking to get into double digits in the win column before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Davidson has been respectable so far, coming away with wins against schools like Boston College and Washington State. The Wildcats rank No. 120 nationally in KenPom.
- Series history: Kansas holds a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, with the most memorable matchup coming back in 2008 when the Jayhawks ended Stephen Curry's Cinderella run in the Elite Eight and would go on to win Bill Self's first national championship. Since then, KU lost to the Wildcats in 2011 and defeated them in 2017
Meet the Coaches
- Matt McKillop, Davidson: The son of the winningest coach in Davidson history, Bob McKillop, took over the program in 2022 after his father retired. Through three seasons, he has struggled to find consistency, coaching his school to a 19-35 conference record and a 56-52 record overall.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has coached every single game KU has played against Davidson all-time. He has always spoken highly of the Wildcats, particularly during that 2008 run, and sung his praise for Curry as he began his rise to stardom.
