How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs Davidson: TV Viewing Guide

Kansas is set to finish its nonconference slate with a home matchup against Davidson tomorrow. It will be the only game the Jayhawks play in nearly two weeks, as the team has a long period of rest before kicking off Big 12 action.



This is a game that will be worth watching. If you're unsure how to tune in to the contest, here is all the necessary information fans should know.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Davidson

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Who: Davidson Wildcats (8-3) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (9-3)

14th regular season game for Kansas and its final nonconference meeting of the regular season When: Monday, December 22 at 7 p.m CT.

Monday, December 22 at 7 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas has played to a 9-3 record leading into its final nonconference matchup, with its best victories coming over Tennessee, NC State, and Syracuse. The Jayhawks have won their last three matchups and are looking to get into double digits in the win column before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Davidson has been respectable so far, coming away with wins against schools like Boston College and Washington State. The Wildcats rank No. 120 nationally in KenPom.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Davidson Wildcats head coach Matt McKillop reacts during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images