How to Watch Kansas and UCF Face Off in Big 12 Opener

After going nearly two weeks without a game, the Kansas basketball team is set to return to action this weekend against UCF. The Knights have looked solid so far and boast one of the most potent offenses in the country.



With the impending return of star freshman Darryn Peterson, this is a game that fans will not want to miss. Here is all the necessary information you should know to tune into the contest.

How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF

Jan 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Shemarri Allen (2) drives to the basket around Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Who: No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-0) vs. UCF Knights (11-1, 0-0)

No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-0) vs. UCF Knights (11-1, 0-0) What: 15th regular season game for Kansas and its first contest in Big 12 action

15th regular season game for Kansas and its first contest in Big 12 action When: Saturday, January 3 at 1 p.m CT.

Saturday, January 3 at 1 p.m CT. Where: Addition Financial Arena (9,400) in Orlando, FL.

Addition Financial Arena (9,400) in Orlando, FL. TV/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports Network (To access link, CLICK HERE)

Peacock/NBC Sports Network (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 12:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 12:30 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas accumulated a 10-3 record in nonconference play, highlighted by wins over Tennessee, NC State, and Syracuse. While it played without Darryn Peterson for nine of its 13 games, the Jayhawks' supporting cast stepped up and played some great basketball. Meanwhile, UCF's only loss came to Vanderbilt earlier in the year. The Knights' best wins came against Texas A&M on the road and Pitt at home. They have the No. 33-ranked offense in the country on KenPom.

Kansas accumulated a 10-3 record in nonconference play, highlighted by wins over Tennessee, NC State, and Syracuse. While it played without Darryn Peterson for nine of its 13 games, the Jayhawks' supporting cast stepped up and played some great basketball. Meanwhile, UCF's only loss came to Vanderbilt earlier in the year. The Knights' best wins came against Texas A&M on the road and Pitt at home. They have the No. 33-ranked offense in the country on KenPom. Series history: The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 3-1, with their lone defeat coming in 2024, when the Knights upset then-ranked No. 3 Kansas in Orlando. The two schools never met on the hardwood before UCF made its way to the Big 12. Kansas won all three matchups last season, including a thrilling overtime victory in the Big 12 Tournament.

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Meet the Coaches