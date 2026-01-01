How to Watch Kansas and UCF Face Off in Big 12 Opener
After going nearly two weeks without a game, the Kansas basketball team is set to return to action this weekend against UCF. The Knights have looked solid so far and boast one of the most potent offenses in the country.
With the impending return of star freshman Darryn Peterson, this is a game that fans will not want to miss. Here is all the necessary information you should know to tune into the contest.
How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF
- Who: No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-0) vs. UCF Knights (11-1, 0-0)
- What: 15th regular season game for Kansas and its first contest in Big 12 action
- When: Saturday, January 3 at 1 p.m CT.
- Where: Addition Financial Arena (9,400) in Orlando, FL.
- TV/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports Network (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 12:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas accumulated a 10-3 record in nonconference play, highlighted by wins over Tennessee, NC State, and Syracuse. While it played without Darryn Peterson for nine of its 13 games, the Jayhawks' supporting cast stepped up and played some great basketball. Meanwhile, UCF's only loss came to Vanderbilt earlier in the year. The Knights' best wins came against Texas A&M on the road and Pitt at home. They have the No. 33-ranked offense in the country on KenPom.
- Series history: The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 3-1, with their lone defeat coming in 2024, when the Knights upset then-ranked No. 3 Kansas in Orlando. The two schools never met on the hardwood before UCF made its way to the Big 12. Kansas won all three matchups last season, including a thrilling overtime victory in the Big 12 Tournament.
Meet the Coaches
- Johnny Dawkins, UCF: Once an All-American caliber player at Duke, Dawkins is in the midst of his 10th year coaching in Orlando. This is his second head coaching stint after spending eight years at Stanford. He is off to a strong start this season and will look to pick up another victory over the Jayhawks.
- Bill Self, Kansas: While Self holds a 3-1 record over Dawkins during his time at UCF, the former Duke star coached Stanford when it defeated Kansas in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, pulling off an upset over the Andrew Wiggins-led squad.
