Iowa State Loss Does Not Change Trajectory of Kansas’ Season

Up until this weekend, Kansas had been playing its best basketball of the season, pulling off eight straight wins in the toughest conference in the country. That streak came to a halt against No. 5 Iowa State in an 18-point loss in Ames.



The Jayhawks were clearly affected by the environment inside Hilton Coliseum, allowing a 20-2 run late in the first half and never digging themselves out of that hole. It was a tough look for a squad that had been trending upward for the past month.

However, one road loss does not change the ultimate goal for Bill Self and his group. Kansas should remain in the conversation as one of the top teams in the country.

Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball head coach Bill Self watches the game from bench against Iowa during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second meeting between these Big 12 programs looked completely different from the first. In Lawrence, KU controlled the game from the opening tip, but in Ames, Iowa State returned the favor.



Both teams have now protected their home floors in convincing fashion. Hilton Coliseum has not been kind to Self recently, as he has now lost there in four consecutive years, even though he still owns a career record above .500 in the building.

Darryn Peterson had what might have been his worst performance of his freshman campaign, finishing with 10 points and zeros across the rest of the box score. It was his first game back after missing the previous matchup with flu-like symptoms.



Tre White was also reportedly dealing with soreness following a recent infected root canal. The Jayhawks entered as a 7.5-point underdog for good reason, as taking down No. 1 Arizona just days earlier likely took a lot out of the group both physically and emotionally.

Some of Coach Self's most talented teams have taken far worse losses than this. The 2022 national championship squad lost by 18 at home to Kentucky in January, and the 2019-20 squad fell by double digits to Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse. All we're trying to prove is that one road result in February certainly does not determine how the postseason plays out.

The Jayhawks are still tied for third in the Big 12 standings and sit at 3-3 on the road in league play. They picked up a massive win at Texas Tech earlier this month and finally broke through at Kansas State in Bramlage Coliseum for the first time in four years.



Although Saturday was the most lopsided loss they have taken this season, games in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments are played at neutral sites. There is still work to do for the Jayhawks, but one afternoon in Ames should not generate any panic as long as they bounce back at Oklahoma State.