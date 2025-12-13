How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs NC State This Weekend

Kansas and NC State are set to face off this evening in a pivotal road contest for the Jayhawks.



KU is making its way to Raleigh to take on the Wolfpack, who have posted a 7-3 record under first-year head coach Will Wade. For those unsure about how to watch the game, here is all the important information you need to know.

How to Watch Kansas vs. NC State

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) defends during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Who: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) vs. NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

11th regular season game for both teams When: Saturday, December 13 at 4:30 p.m CT.

Saturday, December 13 at 4:30 p.m CT. Where: Lenovo Center (19,500) in Raleigh, NC.

Lenovo Center (19,500) in Raleigh, NC. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: (Kevin Brown for play-by-play, Jay Williams for color commentary)

(Kevin Brown for play-by-play, Jay Williams for color commentary) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 4 p.m.

Kansas has played to a 7-3 record so far with significant wins over Tennessee, Missouri, and Syracuse, all of which came on a neutral site. The Jayhawks fell to North Carolina, Duke, and UConn, but played two of those games without star freshman Darryn Peterson. He returned last week and is expected to be good to go. Meanwhile, NC State has the same record but not quite as strong a resume (63rd in strength of schedule). The Wolfpack's best wins have come over solid VCU and Boise State squads. Their losses have come against Seton Hall, Texas, and Auburn. Series history: Kansas holds a 13-1 lead in the all-time series over NC State, which began back in 1959. The Jayhawks lost the first-ever matchup but have since won the past 13 contests, the most recent coming last year in Allen Fieldhouse as the first part of the home-and-home.

Meet the Coaches

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade talks with his bench as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images