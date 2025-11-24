How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Notre Dame in Players Era Festival
Kansas will play its first game of the Players Era Tournament this afternoon. Here's the time, TV information, and key stats on each team.
Nearly a week after Kansas lost to Duke in the Champions Classic, the Jayhawks will take the court again in their first of three games in the Players Era Festival. Bill Self's squad will once again be without Darryn Peterson, meaning other players must continue to step up.
Here's all the information you should know if you're planning on tuning into the Kansas basketball game on Monday afternoon.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Notre Dame
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) at No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (3-2)
- What: Sixth regular season game of the year for both teams and Kansas' third against a Power 5 opponent
- When: Monday, November 24 at 2:30 p.m CT.
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,157) in Las Vegas, NV.
- TV/Streaming: TNT (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show is 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 2 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas already has two losses on the year after falling to top opponents North Carolina and Duke in November. The Jayhawks' grueling slate continues this week, as they will compete in three games in as many days, with the guaranteed opponents being Notre Dame and Syracuse. Notre Dame has beat up on a few bad mid-major schools, but its only loss came in a tight matchup with Ohio State. The Fighting Irish have wins over LIU, Detroit Mercy, Eastern Illinois, and Bellarmine.
- Series history: Notre Dame holds the edge in the all-time series with an impressive 9-3 record. The series began back in 1928, and the last time these two schools faced off was on Jan. 23, 1988, in South Bend.
Meet the Coaches
- Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame: Shrewsberry is in his third year in South Bend after previously spending two years at Penn State. The 49-year-old holds a 32-39 record with the Fighting Irish and is coming off consecutive sub-.500 seasons. The program still has faith in him and is being patient amid the rebuilding process.
- Bill Self, Kansas: One of the game's greatest coaches, this will surprisingly be the first time Self has ever coached against Notre Dame during his tenure at Kansas. In fact, Larry Brown was at the helm the last time they played.
