How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Kansas faced its first major test of the season on Friday, and left North Carolina with an 87-74 loss. Freshman phenom Darryn Peterson led the way with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to keep up with a North Carolina team that had four double-digit scorers.
The loss dropped the Jayhawks from No. 19 to No. 25 in Monday's AP Top 25 poll, and now they'll look to get back on track with a home game Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. History points to a win for Kansas, which has won 21 straight nonconference games in Allen Fieldhouse dating back to 2022 and is 160-6 in home nonconference games under coach Bill Self.
Tuesday's game, along with Saturday's home game against Princeton, are two tune-up opportunities for the Jayhawks before a marquee matchup against No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- Who: Kansas Jayhawks (1-1, 0-0 in Big 12), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-2, 0-0 in Southland)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, Kan.
- TV: ESPN+
- TV announcers: Steven Davis (play-by-play) Nick Bahe (analyst), Curtis Lorenz (producer/director)
- Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play), Greg Gurley (analyst), Steve Kincaid (producer/engineer)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Kansas defeated Green Bay 94-51 at home on Nov. 3, then lost 87-74 at No. 25 North Carolina on Friday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won 83-56 at home against Trinity on Nov. 3, lost 69-58 at SMU on Thursday and lost 85-77 at Tarleton State on Saturday.
- Last season: Kansas went 21-13 overall and finished sixth in the Big 12 with an 11-9 conference record. The Jayhawks earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 79-72 to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Round of 64. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 20-14 overall and finished fifth in the Southland Conference with a 12-8 record.
- Series history: Kansas leads the all-time series, 1-0. The Jayhawks won the lone matchup 82-41 on Nov. 23, 2010 in Allen Fieldhouse, where Thomas Robinson led the team with 15 points. Marcus Morris, Travis Releford and Mario Little also scored in double figures.
Meet the coaches
- Jim Shaw, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Shaw, 45, has a 42-28 overall record and a 26-12 record in the Southland Conference during his third season with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders finished second and fourth in conference his first two seasons, respectively. Shaw was previously an assistant coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2021-23), Tarleton (2020-21) and Texas State (2014-20) and UTEP (2003-05). He also held administrative roles at Texas State, Texas Tech, Nebraska and UTEP. Shaw played at Grinnell College from 1999-2003.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has a 610-157 overall record and a 283-83 record in Big 12 play across 22 seasons at Kansas, including two national championships, 16 regular season Big 12 titles and eight Big 12 tournament titles. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, and has been named AP National Coach of the Year twice. He was previously the head coach of Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.
What to know about Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
The Islanders began the year with an 83-56 win over Trinity, followed by a 69-58 loss at SMU and an 85-77 loss at Tarleton State. Going into the year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was picked to finish fourth in the preseason Southland Conference poll.
Sheldon Williams, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, is Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's leading scorer and rebounder through three games at 15.8 points per game on 44.2% shooting, with the majority of his production coming inside the arc. Senior guard Mason Gibson is next at 13.7 points per game, and he's a dangerous 3-point shooting threat at 42.3% on 8.7 attempts per game.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is ranked 263rd nationally by KenPom, which ranks the Islanders No. 280 in offensive efficiency, 222nd in defensive efficiency and 220th in adjusted tempo. They've attempted 25.7 3-pointers per game and made 32.5%, while shooting 39.1% from the field and 63.9% from the free throw line. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has out rebounded its opponents 40.7 to 39 on average and has a plus-six total turnover margin.
