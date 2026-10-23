How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke Basketball Exhibition in Allen Fieldhouse
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Days after Kansas fell to Louisville in an exciting exhibition, the Jayhawks will round out their preseason slate with another home matchup against Duke. The Blue Devils are coming to Allen Fieldhouse after just defeating a top-10 Tennessee team by nearly 40 points.
While this won't count toward either team's record, it will still be broadcast on national TV. Here's all the information fans should know if they're looking to tune in to the contest this weekend.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke Basketball Exhibition
- Who: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)
- What: The "Blue Blood Classic," the third and final exhibition of the preseason for Kansas
- When: Sunday, October 25 at 12 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 11:30 a.m.
- Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This offseason: Kansas has played two exhibitions thus far, leading off with a win over Pittsburg State and then falling to Louisville on Wednesday. The roster is headlined by Tyran Stokes and new additions Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who were added to the team in recent weeks from court injunctions. Meanwhile, Duke is projected as one of the best teams in the country. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is one of the most anticipated young basketball prospects in the sport, while Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and returning senior Caleb Foster are also key pieces.
- Series history: Duke holds the all-time series lead dating back to 1985, winning nine of 16 possible matchups. The Jayhawks were 2-6 against the Blue Devils prior to the Bill Self era, though, so they have fared better in the current century. This game won't count toward the all-time record.
Meet the Coaches
- Jon Scheyer, Duke: Scheyer is entering his fifth season at the helm with the Blue Devils and appears to be the long-term replacement for Coach Krzyzewski. A former player and All-American at the university, he's coached the Blue Devils to a 124-25 record. His squad reached the Final Four in 2025 but lost to UConn in shocking fashion a year ago.
Bill Self, Kansas: Self has coached seven games against the Blue Devils since he arrived to Lawrence, holding a 4-3 record in those contests. His most notable win came in the 2018 Elite Eight, when the Jayhawks took down Duke in overtime to advance to San Antonio.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04