How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke Basketball Exhibition in Allen Fieldhouse

Days after Kansas fell to Louisville in an exciting exhibition, the Jayhawks will round out their preseason slate with another home matchup against Duke. The Blue Devils are coming to Allen Fieldhouse after just defeating a top-10 Tennessee team by nearly 40 points.



While this won't count toward either team's record, it will still be broadcast on national TV. Here's all the information fans should know if they're looking to tune in to the contest this weekend.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke Basketball Exhibition

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) goes to the basket as Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) What: The "Blue Blood Classic," the third and final exhibition of the preseason for Kansas

The "Blue Blood Classic," the third and final exhibition of the preseason for Kansas When: Sunday, October 25 at 12 p.m. CT

Sunday, October 25 at 12 p.m. CT Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 11:30 a.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 11:30 a.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This offseason: Kansas has played two exhibitions thus far, leading off with a win over Pittsburg State and then falling to Louisville on Wednesday. The roster is headlined by Tyran Stokes and new additions Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who were added to the team in recent weeks from court injunctions. Meanwhile, Duke is projected as one of the best teams in the country. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is one of the most anticipated young basketball prospects in the sport, while Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and returning senior Caleb Foster are also key pieces.

Kansas has played two exhibitions thus far, leading off with a win over Pittsburg State and then falling to Louisville on Wednesday. The roster is headlined by Tyran Stokes and new additions Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who were added to the team in recent weeks from court injunctions. Meanwhile, Duke is projected as one of the best teams in the country. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is one of the most anticipated young basketball prospects in the sport, while Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and returning senior Caleb Foster are also key pieces. Series history: Duke holds the all-time series lead dating back to 1985, winning nine of 16 possible matchups. The Jayhawks were 2-6 against the Blue Devils prior to the Bill Self era, though, so they have fared better in the current century. This game won't count toward the all-time record.

Meet the Coaches

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Scheyer, Duke: Scheyer is entering his fifth season at the helm with the Blue Devils and appears to be the long-term replacement for Coach Krzyzewski. A former player and All-American at the university, he's coached the Blue Devils to a 124-25 record. His squad reached the Final Four in 2025 but lost to UConn in shocking fashion a year ago.

Bill Self, Kansas: Self has coached seven games against the Blue Devils since he arrived to Lawrence, holding a 4-3 record in those contests. His most notable win came in the 2018 Elite Eight, when the Jayhawks took down Duke in overtime to advance to San Antonio.

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