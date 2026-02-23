How to Watch Kansas vs Houston Basketball on Big Monday

Kansas and Houston are both looking to bounce back tonight after losing their respective home games on Saturday. Although the chances are slim, the winner of this clash will still have a chance to claim a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.



This contest should be one of the most entertaining of the season for the Jayhawks, as they have had several intense battles with the Cougars in recent years. For those unsure of how to watch the matchup, here is all the necessary information to know before tip-off.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston

Kansas Jayhawks mascot Baby Jay gets the crowd hyped before the game against BYU Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026 | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Houston Cougars (23-4, 11-3 Big 12) vs. No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (20-7, 10-4)

Jon "Boog" Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas has endured an up-and-down stretch in Big 12 play, losing two of its first three games before opening an eight-game winning streak. Iowa State snapped that run with a blowout in Ames, and Cincinnati later upset the Jayhawks for their worst loss of the season two days ago. Meanwhile, Houston had been nearly flawless before this past week, falling to Iowa State on the road and Arizona at home. Despite that, UH still sits above the Jayhawks in the conference standings and has not lost three straight since 2017, meaning Kelvin Sampson will be urgently looking to guide his team back into the win column.

Meet the Coaches

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson looks on during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kelvin Sampson, Houston: Sampson, now 70, has coached at Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Houston. While he had several notable battles with Bill Self at OU, he has enjoyed his greatest success at UH. He led the Cougars to the national title game last year as the runner-up and has posted an outstanding 90-14 record since joining the Big 12.

Bill Self, Kansas: Self holds a 1-4 all-time record against Houston, with three of those losses coming at Kansas and the other coming during his time at Tulsa in 1997. The Hall of Fame head coach is in his 23rd year at the helm and is one of the most accomplished in the sport's history.

Leading scorers

Kansas

G Darryn Peterson: 19.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 48.0 FG%

C Flory Bidunga: 14.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 66.4 FG%

G Tre White: 13.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 40.4 3pt FG%

Houston