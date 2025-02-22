How to Watch: No. 23 Kansas Basketball vs. Oklahoma State
No. 23 Kansas Basketball (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) will look to find its way back into the win column at home in Allen Fieldhouse against Oklahoma State (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central with the game set to air on CBS.
The Jayhawks are in search of a big win to get them going back in the right direction after the disastrous 34-point defeat to BYU on Tuesday that ended in a final score of 91-57.
Kansas will look for a win to bring life back into its locker and season after losing two straight in Utah.
As for the Cowboys, they are coming off a high scoring affair against UCF that resulted in a 104-95 victory. Oklahoma State will look to keep its foot on the gas pedal in search of an upset win.
The Jayhawks hold a seven game win-streak and an impressive 125-59 record against the Cowboys all-time.
Last year's matchup resulted in an 83-54 victory in favor of Kansas but these two teams look a little different than they did a year ago.
Kansas is likely on its way out of the Top 25 for the first time this season, as they have yet to find an answer to recent struggles, and Oklahoma State is under new coaching with first year head coach, Steve Lutz.
How to Watch:
Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
Time: 3 p.m. Central
TV: CBS
Key Player Stats:
Kansas Jayhawks:
Hunter Dickinson 16.3 PTS 9.7 REB
Zeke Mayo 14.7 PTS 4.9 REB
Dajuan Harris Jr. 9.5 PTS 5.8 AST
Oklahoma State Cowboys:
Marchelus Avery 12.1 PTS 4.7 REB
Bryce Thompson 12.1 PTS 2.7 REB
Abou Ousmane 12 PTS 5.5 REB