How to Watch Kansas vs TCU Basketball in Big 12 Tournament

TCU completed a double-digit comeback in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday evening, edging out Oklahoma State 95-88 in T-Mobile Center. The win sent the Horned Frogs to the quarterfinals for a rematch with No. 3 seed Kansas.



KU will play its first game in four days as it looks to make a run in the conference tourney to boost its seeding in the NCAA Tournament. For those who are unsure of how to watch, here is all the necessary information you should know before tipoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) shoots a layup against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No. 6 Seed TCU (22-10, 11-7) vs. No. 3 Seed Kansas (22-9, 12-6) What: Second meeting between these teams this season and Kansas' first game in the Big 12 Tournament

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 8 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas had an extremely up and down run in conference play, starting off league action with a 1-2 record before ripping off an eight-game winning streak. But after that stretch, the Jayhawks wrapped up the regular season losing three of their last five games. Meanwhile, TCU is playing its best basketball of the season and has now won nine of its last 10 games. That streak features victories over Iowa State at home and Texas Tech on the road.

Kansas had an extremely up and down run in conference play, starting off league action with a 1-2 record before ripping off an eight-game winning streak. But after that stretch, the Jayhawks wrapped up the regular season losing three of their last five games. Meanwhile, TCU is playing its best basketball of the season and has now won nine of its last 10 games. That streak features victories over Iowa State at home and Texas Tech on the road. Series history: Kansas holds a 28-4 all-time lead over TCU in a series that dates back to 1952. The two programs have met three times in the Big 12 Tournament before, with the Jayhawks coming out victorious in 2015 and 2022. However, TCU did upset top-ranked Kansas in the 2017 conference tourney because of Josh Jackson's infamous traffic incident that led to him being suspended for the game.

Meet the Coaches

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon argues a call with an official against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jamie Dixon, TCU: Dixon is one of the longest tenured coaches in the Big 12, taking over at the helm in Fort Worth a decade ago. During that 10-year span, the program boasts a 198-136 record with four March Madness appearances (soon to be five). Before taking the TCU job, Dixon coached some extremely talented teams at Pitt.

Dixon is one of the longest tenured coaches in the Big 12, taking over at the helm in Fort Worth a decade ago. During that 10-year span, the program boasts a 198-136 record with four March Madness appearances (soon to be five). Before taking the TCU job, Dixon coached some extremely talented teams at Pitt. Bill Self, Kansas: Historically, Self has been dominant when facing off with TCU. He improved to 26-4 against the program with the team's win over the Horned Frogs in January.

Leading scorers

Kansas

G Darryn Peterson: 19.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 45.7 FG%

G Tre White: 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 43.5 3PT FG%

C Flory Bidunga: 13.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 64.4 FG%

TCU