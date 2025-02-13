Hunter Dickinson Joins Flagg and Broome on Wooden Award Late Midseason Watchlist
Kansas Basketball star center and Preseason Player of the Year, Hunter Dickinson, was named to the 2025 John R. Wooden Award late midseason top 20 watchlist on Tuesday.
Dickinson was named alongside players such as Cooper Flagg from Duke and Johni Broome from Auburn in the recent watchlist.
Being named to this particular top 20 watchlist is not new for the Jayhawks' star. Dickinson received Wooden Award All-American honors in 2021 during his time at Michigan and in 2024 after his first season with Kansas.
The senior center from Alexandria, Va. looks to join Danny Manning and Frank Mason III as the only Jayhawks to win the prestigious award.
Dickinson is averaging 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game through 24 games for Kansas this season. He is the only active Division I player with more than 2,500 points and 1,300 rebounds in his collegiate career.
Dickinson has also been named as a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which is given to the nation's top center in college basketball.
In 2023 and 2024, former Purdue Boilermaker Zach Edey claimed both awards. With Edey now in the NBA, the search is on for this year's winner.
John R. Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watchlist
Airious “Ace” Bailey | Rutgers
Johni Broome | Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr. | Florida
Hunter Dickinson | Kansas
Eric Dixon | Villanova
Cooper Flagg | Duke
Keshon Gilbert | Iowa St
PJ Haggerty | Memphis
Dylan Harper | Rutgers
Kasparas Jakučionis | Illinois
Curtis Jones | Iowa State
Kam Jones | Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton
Alex Karaban | UConn
Chaz Lanier | Tennessee
Ryan Nembhard | Gonzaga
Maxime Raynaud | Stanford
Mark Sears | Alabama
Javon Small | West Virginia
Braden Smith | Purdue