Where Every Kansas Basketball Alum Ended Up After the NBA Draft
For just the first time since 2021 and the third time since 2010, the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program had no players taken in the NBA Draft this week.
However, three former players found new opportunities by signing undrafted free agent deals shortly after the final pick was announced.
Here is where each Jayhawk landed following the draft.
Hunter Dickinson: New Orleans Pelicans
Dickinson, a two-time Consensus All-American, signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans.
He had worked out with New Orleans prior to the draft and was quickly scooped up after it.
At 7-foot-2, Dickinson will bring his elite post-scoring and size between the NBA and the G League as a rookie.
Dajuan Harris: Charlotte Hornets
Harris was a polarizing player during his six years at KU but remains one of the program's most decorated guards.
The 2022 national champion and No. 2 all-time assist leader in school history will join the Hornets for the Summer League.
His vision and high IQ make him a sneaky candidate to carve out a pro role, even without physical tools or athleticism.
Zeke Mayo: Washington Wizards
The sharpshooting 6-foot-4 guard signed a Summer League deal with Washington after going undrafted.
Mayo flashed second-round potential during stretches with the Jayhawks and will now get the chance to prove himself at the next level. As one of the best shooters in the 2025 class, he is a name to watch in Las Vegas.
The NBA Summer League tips off on July 10 and runs through July 20.