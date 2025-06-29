KANSAS

Where Every Kansas Basketball Alum Ended Up After the NBA Draft

Three former Kansas players signed professional deals after the 2025 NBA Draft despite not hearing their names called.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) pulls in a rebound in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) pulls in a rebound in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

For just the first time since 2021 and the third time since 2010, the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program had no players taken in the NBA Draft this week.

However, three former players found new opportunities by signing undrafted free agent deals shortly after the final pick was announced.

Here is where each Jayhawk landed following the draft.

Hunter Dickinson: New Orleans Pelicans

Dickinson, a two-time Consensus All-American, signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans.

He had worked out with New Orleans prior to the draft and was quickly scooped up after it.

At 7-foot-2, Dickinson will bring his elite post-scoring and size between the NBA and the G League as a rookie.

Dajuan Harris: Charlotte Hornets

Harris was a polarizing player during his six years at KU but remains one of the program's most decorated guards.

The 2022 national champion and No. 2 all-time assist leader in school history will join the Hornets for the Summer League.

His vision and high IQ make him a sneaky candidate to carve out a pro role, even without physical tools or athleticism.

Zeke Mayo: Washington Wizards

The sharpshooting 6-foot-4 guard signed a Summer League deal with Washington after going undrafted.

Mayo flashed second-round potential during stretches with the Jayhawks and will now get the chance to prove himself at the next level. As one of the best shooters in the 2025 class, he is a name to watch in Las Vegas.

The NBA Summer League tips off on July 10 and runs through July 20.

feed

Published |Modified
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball