Incoming Jayhawk: Where Does Darryn Peterson Rank Nationally?
Kansas basketball took a big step in recruiting after signing five-star guard Darryn Peterson.
Peterson, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound combo guard from Napa, Calif. is currently ranked as the nation's No. 1 combo guard and No. 3 overall player in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports Composite.
The versatile guard chose the Jayhawks over Kansas State, USC and Ohio State in November 2024.
Peterson has taken the nation by storm this season in several games including a game where he scored 58 points against Utah Prep and the nation's No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa.
Peterson's list of accolades goes deep as he was named to the Boys High School Player of the Year Preseason Watchlist and the McDonald's All-American list in January.
"This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas Basketball has had in decades," said Jayhawks' head coach, Bill Self, following Peterson's signing. "Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender."
Peterson is known for his natural toughness and poise with the ball in his hands. His effective play on and off the ball on offense creates great shot opportunities not only for himself but also for his teammates.
Peterson is a great on-ball defender with a competitive spirit. His 6-foot-10 wingspan adds to his size and talent as a defender making him an excellent fit for Kansas' back court next season.
Peterson's size, toughness, versatility and play making ability has earned himself the No. 1 ranked spot as the nation's top guard.
The excitement is building, and Peterson is set to be a key addition for the Jayhawks in the 2025-26 season.