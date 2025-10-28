Injury Report: Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Out vs Fort Hays State
In an unexpected turn of events, Kansas basketball phenom Darryn Peterson will miss tonight's game against Fort Hays State due to his lingering cramping issue.
A report from JayhawkSlant on X revealed that the star freshman was not warming up with his teammates during pregame and was dressed in street clothes following a missed practice yesterday.
Darryn Peterson Out vs. Fort Hays State
The 18-year-old guard was excellent in his first unofficial showing as a Jayhawk, scoring 26 points and adding five steals, four rebounds, and two assists against the No. 11 team in the country.
However, Peterson only appeared in 10 minutes in the second half of the Louisville game, appearing visibly less explosive than he was in the first 20 minutes. He only scored two points and sat on the bench during the late stages of the contest.
Head coach Bill Self talked about this issue earlier this week, saying that the cramping had been bothering Peterson for some time.
The Hall of Famer said that it could be a 'big deal' if it is an issue that persists.
"I don't want to say he's perfectly fine yet, but it's been something that's been bothering him off and on for a while," Self said about his cramping. "I don't think that we've quite remedied the situation yet. That's going to be a big deal if your best player can't finish games because of cramping, or whatever it would be. So we've got to figure that out."
'Cramping' is a very vague injury, as it could apply to multiple parts of his body or mean his conditioning isn't where it should be at this point in the preseason. At the same time, it could be coachspeak from Self, who surely would not want to risk any further injury for his star in a meaningless game.
On the bright side, other KU players will receive an opportunity to coordinate the offense and shine offensively against a Division II opponent not expected to keep things very close. Expect an increased offensive workload from guys like Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, and even Elmarko Jackson, who will presumably start in Peterson's place at point guard.
This certainly isn't the news Jayhawk fans wanted to hear before what was supposed to be a feel-good game, but hopefully the cramping brushes over and he is ready for the season opener against Green Bay on Nov. 3.