How Kansas Must Adjust Its Offense if Darryn Peterson Returns vs Mizzou

Barring any setbacks, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court today vs. Missouri after missing the past seven games due to a hamstring injury.

The Jayhawks have direly missed the 6-foot-5 guard, who was superb in the two games he appeared in before going down. They have played a lot more games without Peterson on the court than with him active, so it may not be a seamless transition for his teammates to get him involved again.



Head coach Bill Self will need to make the necessary adjustments to add Peterson to his game plan while incorporating his other stars.

Certain Jayhawks Will Take a Backseat

With Peterson out, players like Flory Bidunga and Tre White have stepped up offensively to fill the void of his scoring. It has not been the most effective method of offense, as the Jayhawks currently rank 59th in the country in offensive rating through nine games.



They will have to take a step back and take fewer shot attempts, but that does not mean they will be completely excluded from the scheme.

Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

White has shown an ability to get to the free-throw line at a high rate, helping bail KU out of bad offensive possessions. And Bidunga, who has taken the biggest leap of all, has transformed into a star player in his sophomore year, averaging 15.2 points. He will need to continue to be aggressive as the season goes along.



Peterson and Melvin Council Jr. will likely take the ball up an equal amount, as he developed some excellent playmaking skills while being the lead guard. Council should be much more effective with a reduced workload, considering he has struggled from the field.

Peterson is unstoppable at his best and will go on stretches where he looks like an NBA-caliber player. But like any player, he will have stagnant moments and will certainly attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses. That will make all of his teammates better once they figure out their roles.

Less Ball Movement?

Getting Peterson back on the court may result in less ball movement for the Jayhawks, though that may not be the worst thing.



Peterson can fit within any scheme, but he is often best in isolation opportunities against weaker defenders. During the few times he has played against Louisville, Green Bay, and North Carolina, he liked to go 1-on-1 fairly often and would pass out to an open teammate if a double team was brought.

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Coach Self is still going to draw plays for his offense, and Peterson will have to play within them. Still, he gives the Jayhawks a fallback option if the offensive sets aren't working, which they haven't at times so far.



Ultimately, Kansas' best source of offense will come from Peterson shooting the ball. So, the more shot attempts he puts up, the better.