Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Fort Hays State
If you want to track Tuesday's exhibition matchup between Kansas and Fort Hays State but don't have access to your TV or don't have an ESPN+ subscription, we've got you covered! Check back in or refresh this page periodically for live score updates from Kansas On SI.
First Half
Pregame - According to reports, Darryn Peterson is in street clothes and not expected to play today. He experienced cramping in the second half of the Louisville game. Obviously a significant blow for the Jayhawks.
Second Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Fort Hays State
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Link: Watch ESPN+
Kansas vs. Fort Hays State Preview
Kansas is set to play its second and final exhibition of the preseason before next week’s season opener against Green Bay.
After defeating No. 11 Louisville 90–82 this past Friday, the Jayhawks will take the floor for their first unofficial game in Allen Fieldhouse this season against Fort Hays State.
The Tigers, a Division II basketball school based in Hays, Kansas, have faced KU in 11 scrimmages dating back to 1994.
Kansas is 13-0 all-time against FHSU, which comes as no surprise given them being an entire division below KU. However, this game could still serve as an important experience for the new-look and inexperienced Jayhawks' roster.
The top offensive option is freshman phenom Darryn Peterson, who put the college basketball world on notice with a 26-point performance in the win over Louisville. Alongside him are returning big man Flory Bidunga and highly touted transfers such as Tre White (Illinois) and Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure).
Following three consecutive early exits in March Madness, head coach Bill Self constructed a much different team than in the past few years. The Jayhawks are young, athletic, and look to push the pace in transition when they aren't running their halfcourt offense through Peterson.
There are several newcomers looking to make an impact, including under-the-radar players like Bryson Tiller and Kohl Rosario. This could also be one of the few games this season that depth pieces like Corbin Allen, Nginyu Ngala, and Samis Calderon compete in once the score gets out of had.
The Jayhawks will no doubt come out of this contest victorious, but it will be a fun night for fans in Allen Fieldhouse, and more importantly will give Coach Self a clearer understanding of where his players stand on the depth chart moving forward.
MORE FROM KANSAS ON SI
Kansas Basketball Phenoms Named to NCAA Preseason Watch Lists
Kansas Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup, Rotation & Roster Tracker
Is Kansas Freshman Kohl Rosario a One-and-Done Candidate?