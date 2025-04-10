KANSAS

Kansas To Host Versatile Transfer Portal Guard For On-Campus Visit

The Jayhawks are set to welcome Melvin Council Jr., a do-it-all senior guard from St. Bonaventure

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Seeking to add on to his transfer haul, Kansas head coach Bill Self has stayed active in the portal, and is eyeing another veteran guard. This time, it’s Melvin Council Jr., a 6-4 senior from St. Bonaventure.

This past season, Council averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, showcasing his versatility on both ends. A defensive pest, Council tacked on 2.1 steals per game, and ranked third in the Atlantic-10 in Defensive Win Shares.

After losing nearly their entire roster to graduation and the transfer portal, the Jayhawks are looking to soften the blow, and Council is a prime candidate to do just that. 

The feeling is apparently mutual, as Council cut his list to four programs, and Kansas made the list, alongside Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State.

According to On3 Sports, Council is set to visit Self and his staff on campus in Lawrence over the weekend, which will be a massive opportunity for the Jayhawks to land one of the most dynamic guards remaining on the board. 

Council would potentially team up with a transfer class that currently contains guard Jayden Dawson (transfer from Loyola-Chicago) and wing Tre White (Illinois). Joining Kansas’ portal finds in the Class of 2025 recruiting class would be a stellar high school duo in the country’s top-ranked prospect in combo guard Darryn Peterson, and wing Samis Calderon, the nation’s 73rd ranked recruit (according to 247 Sports).

