KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Misses Out on Highly-Touted Transfer Target

The Jayhawks came up short on landing top-10 transfer prospect Josh Dix - who pledged his talents to Creighton on Friday morning

Jackson Langendorf

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) hesitates before rushing past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) hesitates before rushing past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With Kansas and head coach Bill Self’s roster quickly getting decimated by the transfer portal, as they’ve lost the likes of Rylan Griffen, David Coit, AJ Storr, and Flory Bidunga, among others, the Jayhawks have been active in the portal themselves, seeking to land a top prospect. 

One of those main targets was Josh Dix, a 6-foot-6 junior guard from Iowa. This season, Dix averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. An excellent three-point shooter, Dix knocked down 2.0 per game on an efficient rate of 42.2 percent. 

Having lost all six players from this season that connected on at least ten triples to either graduation or the portal, Kansas was in desperate need of a shooter to fill that void, and few players in the portal better fit that bill than Dix. 

Also a 50.7 percent shooter from the field, and having turned the ball over just 0.8 times per game this past season, Dix is as efficient as they come, and would’ve slid seamlessly into the Jayhawks roster as a high-scoring off-ball guard. 

But, unfortunately for Self and his staff, they officially lost the battle for Dix on Friday morning, as the highly-coveted guard announced his commitment to Creighton and head coach Greg McDermott. 

Still yet to land a prospect out of the portal, Self must put his foot on the gas, and make some waves in the coming days and weeks as the Jayhawks look to fill out a roster that currently sits in the single digits.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball