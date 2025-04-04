Kansas Basketball Misses Out on Highly-Touted Transfer Target
With Kansas and head coach Bill Self’s roster quickly getting decimated by the transfer portal, as they’ve lost the likes of Rylan Griffen, David Coit, AJ Storr, and Flory Bidunga, among others, the Jayhawks have been active in the portal themselves, seeking to land a top prospect.
One of those main targets was Josh Dix, a 6-foot-6 junior guard from Iowa. This season, Dix averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. An excellent three-point shooter, Dix knocked down 2.0 per game on an efficient rate of 42.2 percent.
Having lost all six players from this season that connected on at least ten triples to either graduation or the portal, Kansas was in desperate need of a shooter to fill that void, and few players in the portal better fit that bill than Dix.
Also a 50.7 percent shooter from the field, and having turned the ball over just 0.8 times per game this past season, Dix is as efficient as they come, and would’ve slid seamlessly into the Jayhawks roster as a high-scoring off-ball guard.
But, unfortunately for Self and his staff, they officially lost the battle for Dix on Friday morning, as the highly-coveted guard announced his commitment to Creighton and head coach Greg McDermott.
Still yet to land a prospect out of the portal, Self must put his foot on the gas, and make some waves in the coming days and weeks as the Jayhawks look to fill out a roster that currently sits in the single digits.