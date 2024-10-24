John Calipari Posts Blunt Message Ahead of Kansas Basketball Scrimmage
With the 2024-25 college basketball season on the horizon, the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks are set to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a high-profile charity exhibition game.
Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, the matchup will take place at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is expected to draw a sold-out crowd. The 8 p.m. CT game will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari, who is in his first year leading the Razorbacks, took to X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the contest to set the tone for the game.
This quarter adjustment mirrors the NBA and international basketball format, where games are split into four quarters, each lasting 10 minutes, as opposed to two 20-minute halves typically seen in NCAA play.
This change is significant as it offers teams a different pace and flow, giving coaches additional opportunities to make adjustments at the end of each quarter.
The Razorbacks, playing on their home court, will be eager to test themselves against a powerhouse program like Kansas, who enter the season as the AP Top-25 preseason No. 1.