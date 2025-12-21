Kansas Loses David McComb to Transfer Portal: Impact on Jayhawks' QB Room

The Kansas football program has struggled with player retention this offseason. The Jayhawks have already lost double-digit players to the transfer portal before the Jan. 2 window has even opened, creating several new holes across the roster.



Now, the latest player to enter the portal is former highly touted recruit David McComb. The former 3-star quarterback in the 2025 class announced his intention to transfer on Friday, creating additional concerns for KU's quarterback room.

Coming out of Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma, McComb was the 15th-ranked prospect in the state and the 42nd-ranked quarterback nationally in his class, according to 247 Sports.



He earned an 85 grade and a 3-star transfer rating, and he is expected to draw significant interest from mid-major programs in the Midwest.

McComb was one of three quarterbacks expected to compete for playing time during the 2026 season, but his departure likely forces Lance Leipold and his staff to add another signal-caller via the portal. As it stands, the state of Kansas' quarterback room is a bit messy.

QB1 Is Isaiah Marshall’s Job to Take

While Cole Ballard started games back in 2023 when Jason Bean went down and has spent multiple seasons with the program, the most likely starting quarterback for Kansas next year is incoming redshirt sophomore Isaiah Marshall.



The former Southfield A&T standout appeared in nine games during the 2025 season, totaling 160 rushing yards on 15 carries while completing all three of his pass attempts for 28 yards.

Marshall is a dynamic runner who can evade pressure and thrives in designed quarterback runs in the open field. While he has not yet proven himself as a passer at the collegiate level, he showed promise in high school, earning accolades such as helping his team end Belleville High School's 38-game winning streak to win a Michigan state title.

With Jalon Daniels having graduated and no other proven quarterback options remaining on the roster, McComb's departure gives Marshall a clear path to winning the starting job if he performs well. He would give the offense a seamless transition from a fellow dual-threat quarterback in Daniels, who excelled in RPO concepts.



KU will still likely add competition to the quarterback room so the staff can fully evaluate its options, but as of right now, this is Marshall's job to take. Whether he capitalizes on the opportunity remains to be seen, but there is still a long offseason ahead.