John Calipari Speaks on Preparing for Bill Self’s Game Plan After Beating Kansas
Arkansas’ (21-13) first-round win over Kansas (21-13) in the NCAA Tournament lived up to every bit of hype the highly-anticipated matchup received, as the two squads battled back-and-forth all night before the Razorbacks pulled away down the stretch with a 79-72 win.
And what was ultimately the difference?
Well, potentially the coaching experience of Arkansas head coach John Calipari. A long-tenured head coach with a storied career, Calipari has experience in spades, but it was specifically his previous meet-ups with Kansas head coach Bill Self that proved to determine the final outcome.
With the Razorbacks offense firing on all cylinders in the first half (47 points), the Jayhawks were forced to make a few adjustments on the defensive end, and Self decided to throw a change-up at Arkansas – a pitch that Calipari was more than prepared for:
“Our man offense, the way we’re moving the ball, and what we’re doing, I expected him to go zone and triangle and two – you’ve got to know I’ve coached against him a bunch and he’s done both.”
But, with Adou Thiero injured, Coach Cal says he was forced to test out new formulas in the middle of the zone
.
“I tried TB, didn’t like it, we tried a guard in [the paint] and then we finally went to Jonas [Aidoo].”
And Aidoo clearly proved himself to be the correct choice, as the big man poured in a game-high 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting.
Willing to make adjustments, and understanding what to expect from Self – who Calipari has coached against in a pair of national championships – proved to be the difference-maker on Thursday night, and with Rick Pitino and St. John’s likely up next, Calipari will need another marquee coaching performance to push his squad to the Sweet 16.
Meanwhile, Self and Kansas received the final nails in the coffin, getting bounced in the opening round for the first time since 2006, which put the final stamp on a disappointing campaign that began with the Jayhawks ranked as the top squad in the country.