Where Does Kansas Basketball's Recruiting Class Rank?
Just when all hope seemed lost for Jayhawk nation, as countless players entered the transfer portal, not to mention the loss of Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, and KJ Adams, among others to graduation, head coach Bill Self shifted things into gear, and got his squad back on track.
First, it was landing Loyola-Chicago guard Jayden Dawson, who averaged 13.9 points per game and knocked down 2.7 triples. Then it was adding 6-7 wing Tre White, who put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds at Illinois last season.
And the cherry on top?
Winning back freshman phenom Flory Bidunga, who entered the portal after an excellent first year in Lawrence. Returning Bidunga, the Jayhawks bring back a 6-9 uber-athletic forward that scored 5.9 points per game (on 69.8 percent from the field), grabbed 5.4 rebounds, and blocked 1.6 shots in just 16.3 minutes per game.
While Bidunga isn’t listed in the 2025 transfer class for the Jayhawks, the additions of Dawson and White give Kansas the 49th ranked transfer class according to 247 Sports.
Toss in a high school recruiting class that contains combo guard Darryn Peterson (ranked second in the country), and 6-foot-8 wing Samis Calderon (73rd), and Kansas’ overall recruiting ranking rises all the way to 27th according to 247 Sports.
While the Class of 2025 recruiting class may not match last season’s (Class of 2024 haul was ranked eighth overall), it’s certainly a step in the right direction for Self and his staff as they seek to return to premier blueblood status.