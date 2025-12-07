Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Missouri

The No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers are set to face off on a neutral site this afternoon. For those who can't watch the game or want to receive periodic score updates, refresh this page every few minutes to keep up with the Border War.

First Half:

Pregame - It's official. Darryn Peterson is back in the starting lineup. Kansas will send out him, Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, Bryson Tiller, and Flory Bidunga as its starting five.



18:12 - Kansas gets the scoring going, and of course, its Peterson knocking down a tough 3-pointer. Kansas leads, 3-0.



16:33 - Council brings the house down with a one-handed slam, and the crowd is into it early. White knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the lead to six. Kansas leads, 7-1.



14:26 - Missouri hits its first bucket of the game with a three by Anthony Robinson II. Peterson scores his second bucket of the night on a drive to the rim. Kansas leads, 9-5.



12:33 - MU is starting to get hot from the field. It is playing stifling defense against the Jayhawks and beginning to find its rhythm offensively. Missouri leads, 11-9.



10:02 - The Tigers are getting a lot of second-chance opportunities. Without Peterson on the court, the Jayhawks have looked lost offensively. Missouri leads, 16-14.



8:02 - White sinks his second triple of the game, a much-needed shot for the stagnant Jayhawks. Peterson is back on the court, but MU is maintaining its lead due to an astounding eight offensive rebounds. Bidunga and Tiller are not doing their job on the boards and look completely overmatched. Missouri leads, 19-18.



6:35 - The Jayhawks do not look ready to play so far. They look lost on their offensive sets and haven't been effective rebounding the ball. Very, very ugly first half. Missouri leads, 20-18.



5:12 - Peterson gets the offensive going again with a loud swish on his second 3-pointer. Kansas and Missouri are tied, 21-21.



3:15 - Two made free throws by Peterson and a big dunk from Bidunga give KU the lead again. Kansas needs a strong end to the half, as the crowd is back into it. Kansas leads, 25-23.



2:10 - Officials are going to the monitor after Jamari McDowell shoved a Missouri player after a hard foul on a Bidunga rebound. A bit of an acting job from the Tiger player. Looks like McDowell is getting a dead-ball technical.



Halftime - Excellent ending to the half by Kansas. White hit a three (might be a two) as time expired to extend the lead to eight. The Jayhawks went on a 12-2 run in the final four minutes and starting to be more physical. Kansas leads, 33-25.

Second Half:

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri in Border Showdown

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Link: Watch ESPN