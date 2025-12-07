Missouri’s 3-Point Shooting Prowess Could Pose a Major Issue for Kansas

Kansas is entering Sunday's matchup against Missouri as a 6.5-point favorite as the Jayhawks look to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to UConn.



But while Bill Self's group will receive a massive boost from Darryn Peterson's expected return, it is not a sure thing that the Jayhawks will completely stifle the Tigers.

Despite Missouri's weak strength of schedule so far, Dennis Gates and Co. have excelled in one area thus far. Mizzou has been one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country as it continues to have a hot hand from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks cannot afford to let them get hot from three in today's game. MU is currently 74-for-195 from long range this season, good for 37.9%. That number ranks 37th in the country.



The Tigers don't have a lot of 3-point volume, but when they shoot them, they tend to go in quite often. It is a good reason why Mizzou has a top-25-ranked offense in the country.

Missouri's Top Shooters to Watch

Jacob Crews

The most dangerous sniper on the Tigers, Crews is a transfer from UT Martin in his second year with Missouri.

While he only shot 33.6% from three in his inaugural year in Columbia, he has been lights out so far. Across 5.7 attempts per game, Crews is knocking down 49.0% of his threes, 25-for-51 overall.

Dec 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) shoots against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

This includes a performance in which he knocked down five of ten attempts in the last game's loss to Notre Dame.



Crews has been getting progressively better as the season has moved along and can shoot it from anywhere on the court. He provides a huge spark off the bench and can put points up in a hurry.

Anthony Robinson II

While Robinson primarily excels on the defensive end, he is also capable of knocking down threes. On 3.1 attempts per game this season, he is shooting them at a 39.3% clip.

It is an underrated aspect of his game, in addition to his long arms and terrific on-ball defense.

Luke Northweather

Northweather does not look like your typical 3-point threat, standing at 6-foot-11, 230 pounds. However, he is a stretch big who can space the floor.

Granted, he is only taking 2.2 attempts per game, but he is knocking down 55.0% of his threes thus far.



He is a player that the Jayhawks will have to monitor because of his unassuming nature as a center. Don't get it twisted, because he can absolutely hit the occasional trey ball.

Kansas Gets a Break With Jayden Stone’s Injury

The Tigers have another 3-point threat who had excelled through the first six games of the season, but he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of nonconference play.

The former Detroit Mercy and West Virginia guard shot 51.9% from three in 2022-23 and was shooting 41.7% on 4.0 attempts this year before he got injured.



Therefore, Missouri's 3-point shooting may not be as effective today, but the Tigers still have several players who can wreak havoc with the long ball if the Jayhawks don't cover them tightly.