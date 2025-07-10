Kansas Alum Ben McLemore Receives Prison Sentence for 2021 Rape Case
Ben McLemore has officially received his punishment for a 2021 sexual assault case that resurfaced last year.
The former Kansas Jayhawks guard was sentenced Wednesday to 100 months, just over eight years, in Oregon state prison.
McLemore, 32, was found guilty last Thursday on multiple charges stemming from a rape involving a 21-year-old woman at a house party in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The crime took place inside then-Portland Trail Blazers teammate Robert Covington’s home on Oct. 3, 2021.
At the time, McLemore had just signed with the Trail Blazers for the 2021-22 NBA season.
He was indicted and had a warrant issued for his arrest in February 2024 when a Clackamas County grand jury listened to new evidence that led to the case being reopened.
In April 2024, U.S. Marshals arrested him for the rape and sex crime charges.
McLemore pleaded not guilty to all counts but was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and second-degree sexual abuse.
The 6-foot-3 guard now begins a long sentence that all but ends his professional basketball career.
He was a 4-star prospect out of high school and committed to Kansas as part of the 2011 class.
After redshirting one year, he starred in 2012-13 under Bill Self and averaged 15.9 points per game.
McLemore went on to be selected No. 7 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
He spent nine seasons in the NBA with teams including the Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Since his final NBA stint, he has bounced around overseas playing in China, Greece, Spain, and Turkey.