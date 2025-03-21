Top 5 Plays From Kansas Basketball's Loss to Arkansas
Kansas Basketball took a first round exit in a 79-72 loss to Arkansas on Thursday. Although the Jayhawks are going home early, they put up a fight and took the Razorbacks to the wire.
Here's a look at the top five plays from the last Jayhawk game of the 2024-2025 season.
5. Zeke From the Logo
4. Juando Goes Coast-to-Coast
3. KJ Takes Flight
2. Welcome to the Block Party AJ Storr
1. "BIDUNGA KOWABUNGA!"
In a battle between two Hall of Fame coaches, it was John Calipari's squad still dancing after the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
After a neck and neck first half, Arkansas was shot out of a cannon and went on a 8-0 run through the first 3:20 of the second half, putting the Razorbacks up 55-44. The 11-point deficit was closed when AJ Storr had a tip-in basket with 5:43 remaining, making the score 65-64 in favor of the Jayhawks.
KJ Adams Jr. extended the lead with a jumper that put Kansas up by three before Arkansas went on a 15-5 run in the remaining 2:56 that ultimately ended the Jayhawks' season.
Zeke Mayo led Kansas with 18 points, shooting 4-for-5 from beyond the arch. Storr gave the Jayhawks 15 points in 28 minutes off the bench in one of his best games of the season.
Hunter Dickinson was a rebound shy of another double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. Adams also added 13 points in his final game in a Jayhawk uniform.
As for the Razorbacks it was Jonas Aidoo who led the charge with 22 points in 39 minutes. Johnell Davis added 18 points, shooting 4-for-9 from three. DJ Wagner was also in double digits with 14 points, and Boogie Fland had six points in 24 minutes in first game since Jan. 18.
Kansas finished its season 21-13 overall (11-9 in the Big 12) while Arkansas improves to 21-13 overall awaiting the winner of Omaha vs. St. John's.