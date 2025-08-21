Kansas Basketball 2025-26: CBS Sports Predicts Jayhawks' Starting Lineup
After losing much of its production from the 2024-25 campaign, Kansas basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason with several transfer additions and a strong incoming freshman class.
With staples like Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Dajuan Harris no longer around, Bill Self will roll out a much different starting five in the upcoming season.
CBS Sports analyst Kyle Boone recently came out with his projected rotation for the Jayhawks. Here are the five players he believes will start for KU.
CBS Sports' Projected Kansas Basketball Starters
Guard: Elmarko Jackson
Guard: Darryn Peterson
Guard: Jayden Dawson
Forward: Tre White
Center: Flory Bidunga
Incoming freshman Darryn Peterson is an All-American candidate and the potential No. 1 pick in next year's draft, so he is obviously a lock in the starting five.
Big man Flory Bidunga should have the starting center spot under wraps ahead of Paul Mbiya on the depth chart, while Tre White — who has reportedly had the best summer among all of KU's transfer additions — is the top option to start next to Bidunga in the frontcourt.
While Peterson, Bidunga, and White seem secure in their roles, the remaining spots are less certain.
Two of the final three openings will ultimately come down to Elmarko Jackson, Jayden Dawson, and Melvin Council Jr. Boone's list has Council as the odd man out of that trio.
This is what Boone had to say about Jackson, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon from last offseason.
"A summer injury last year caused Jackson -- seen as a potential starter after making gains coming off a strong freshman season -- to miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season," Boone wrote. He's cleared to play following that injury and is in line to be a starter on this year's remade roster. The former McDonald's All-American made 17 starts in 34 appearances in 2023-24 and can add size, scoring and playmaking to the table."
Meanwhile, Boone credited Dawson's outside shooting ability as part of the reason why he received the nod over Council.
"Dawson is one of several likely impactful transfers on this team who will compete for a starting spot," Boone added. "He's the senior from Omaha, Nebaska, scored a career-high 13.9 points per game last season with Loyola Chicago and hit 36.3% of his 3s. He's a career 36.7% 3-point shooter."
Council presents a skill set that differs greatly from that of his two teammates. He brings toughness on the defensive end and can facilitate as a playmaker, with solid length for a guard, but he lacks Jackson’s explosive athleticism and remains inconsistent from 3-point range.
Kohl Rosario is another player who has emerged as a surprise standout this summer, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him enter the starting lineup at some point in the season once he becomes acclimated to the college game.
Opinions differ on who the final starting spot should go to, but fans should receive more clarity on the first unit once the Jayhawks take on Louisville in an exhibition contest on Oct. 24.