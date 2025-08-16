Bill Self Names Which Kansas Transfer Had the Best Summer
Bill Self provided a number of updates about the Kansas Jayhawks during his media session on Friday.
He talked about his health and how he is feeling great and even better along in his progress than he was in 2023 with a similar heart issue.
Another important topic he touched on was how KU transfers have panned out so far.
He noted that they are all doing good things, but Illinois transfer Tre White has been the most comfortable player of the new additions this summer over Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson and St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr.
"But I'm happy with all of them. They all do different things and they're going to be good players," Self added.
White, a 6-foot-7 forward, is at his fourth college in as many years as he rounds out his final year of eligibility.
He has spent time at USC, Louisville, and most recently Illinois, where he averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on 50.7% field goal shooting in the 2024-25 campaign.
White is a hybrid forward who can defend multiple positions and score inside as a cutter. His outside shot has improved every season of his college career, and he is the projected starting power forward for the Jayhawks.
He is expected to start next to Flory Bidunga, whom Self also praised in his press conference.
White has spoken in the past about what he wants to see from the Jayhawks and said that he wants them to be the toughest team in the Big 12.
Since he has spent past seasons as a role player, he is making a solid transition to Kansas next to bigger stars like Darryn Peterson. He added that he wants to be a Swiss Army Knife kind of player who does the little things on the court.
MORE: Tre White Sets Primary Goal for New-Look Jayhawks
On the other hand, Dawson and Council are likely competing for a spot in the starting lineup against each other, along with returning redshirt sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson.
Dawson excels from beyond the 3-point line, while Council is a better ball handler and defender. There are still questions about Council’s outside shot and how much he can contribute offensively.
Also in the mix to eventually start is freshman guard Kohl Rosario, another player Self mentioned as someone who had a strong summer. The high motor guard reclassified to the 2025 graduating year and was one of the best shooters in his class.
It is too early to say which Kansas transfer will pan out the best, but it is safe to assume that White will start from day one given the Jayhawks’ lack of size and experience in the frontcourt.