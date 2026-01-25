Three Observations From Kansas’ Win Over K-State in the Sunflower Showdown

Kansas entered Saturday night in dire need of a win over its in-state rival after dropping three consecutive games in Bramlage Coliseum. The Jayhawks not only pulled out a victory, but they won in style by 24 points.



Despite the absence of Darryn Peterson, who was dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained earlier this week, KU had one of its better offensive outings of the year and played an excellent team game. The win was highlighted by a 49-27 scoring margin in the second half, and KU closed the game on a 27-7 run.

The program finally broke the unwritten curse of losing in Manhattan and extended its winning streak to four games, tying its longest of the season. Here are three takeaways from the exciting victory.

Jan 24, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) is guarded by Kansas Jayhawks guard Jayden Dawson (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

3. Elmarko Jackson's Career Night

In Peterson's absence, Bill Self needed multiple players to step up on the offensive end. While starter Jamari McDowell failed to score and missed all five of his shot attempts, Elmarko Jackson delivered a massive performance off the bench.



The redshirt sophomore had been in a slump as of late, but finished with a career-high 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Jackson also added five rebounds and connected on all seven of his free throw attempts, surpassing his previous season high set in November against Tennessee.

It is important for role players like Jackson to find their rhythm offensively, especially when Peterson is out. Other players stepped up as well, including Bryson Tiller, who scored 12 points in the first half alone.



Contributions from supporting pieces like these went a long way for the Jayhawks, who also played strong defense to keep the Wildcats at bay.

2. Flory Bidunga Dunk Fest

Bidunga led KU with 21 points while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks. He shot 10-for-13 from the field and was outstanding all night.



He threw down several dunks throughout the game, including three lob finishes assisted by Melvin Council Jr. in the final five minutes. As the Jayhawks began to pull away late in the second half, Bidunga was dunking everything in sight, including a line-drive lob that nearly looked like a jump shot from Council before Bidunga jammed it home.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) defends on Colorado Buffaloes forward Alon Michaeli (3) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He has proven to be a ferocious dunker, but Bidunga also showed off his improved footwork and touch in the post, continuing to expand his offensive game. The true sophomore keeps getting better by the day and recorded his second 20+ point performance in the past three games.

1. Stifling Defense and Excellent Rebounding

On a night without Peterson's offensive prowess, it was paramount for the Jayhawks to play strong defense. While there were some lapses in the first half, KU more than made up for them after halftime.



Kansas State shot just 21-for-61 (34.4%) from the field, and KU forced the Wildcats into contested jumpers and tough looks all night. Just as importantly, the Jayhawks outrebounded the Wildcats 39 to 28, an area that had been a concern in recent games.

Although the Wildcats grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, KU still finished with 12 more defensive boards. The Jayhawks were not perfect, but they did more than enough defensively, and it paid off on the other end of the floor.