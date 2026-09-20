Kansas Basketball's Big 12 Schedule Released: Who Will the Jayhawks See in Conference Play?
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After a grueling nonconference schedule for the Kansas basketball team, the Jayhawks will kick off Big 12 play to open the new year on Jan. 2. The conference released its full schedule for the 2026-27 campaign earlier this week.
Kansas will see three schools on separate occasions, those being in-state rival K-State, Iowa State, and Baylor. The Jayhawks will play the other 12 schools in the league just once.
Kansas Basketball's 2026-27 Big 12 Schedule
- Jan. 2: Home vs. West Virginia
- Jan. 6: Road vs. Utah
- Jan. 9: Road vs. BYU
- Jan. 13: Home vs. Colorado
- Jan. 16: Home vs. UCF
- Jan. 19: Road vs. Cincinnati
- Jan. 23: Road vs. Kansas State
- Jan. 30: Home vs. Oklahoma State
- Feb. 1: Road vs. Houston
- Feb. 6: Home vs. Texas Tech
- Feb. 9: Home vs. Arizona State
- Feb. 13: Road vs. Iowa State
- Feb. 17: Home vs. Baylor
- Feb. 20: Road vs. Arizona
- Feb. 24: Road vs. TCU
- Feb. 27: Home vs. Kansas State
- Mar. 1: Home vs. Iowa State
- Mar. 6: Road vs. Baylor
- Mar. 9-13: Big 12 Tournament
Some key Allen Fieldhouse matchups include Texas Tech, Baylor, and Iowa State. The Jayhawks get a tough break having to play top schools like Arizona, BYU, and Houston on the road rather than in the Phog. Those will undoubtedly be the three toughest games in league play.
Last year, Kansas finished third in the conference standings, tied with two other schools with a 12-6 Big 12 record. KU has not won the regular-season title since 2022-23, marking the longest stretch without a Big 12 championship in Bill Self's tenure. It will certainly be difficult to break that streak with an Arizona team that is once again considered a Final Four contender.
KU's two Big Monday contests this year will come on Feb. 1 at Fertitta Center against Houston. The second and final will be played against Iowa State in Allen Fieldhouse in the second half of the two schools' home-and-home series.
Before conference play rolls around, the Jayhawks will partake in difficult matchups such as a road tilt at UConn, a three-game set in the Players Era Festival, and the Champions Classic against Kentucky.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04