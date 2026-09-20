Kansas Basketball's Big 12 Schedule Released: Who Will the Jayhawks See in Conference Play?

After a grueling nonconference schedule for the Kansas basketball team, the Jayhawks will kick off Big 12 play to open the new year on Jan. 2. The conference released its full schedule for the 2026-27 campaign earlier this week.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas will see three schools on separate occasions, those being in-state rival K-State, Iowa State, and Baylor. The Jayhawks will play the other 12 schools in the league just once.

Kansas Basketball's 2026-27 Big 12 Schedule

Jan. 2: Home vs. West Virginia

Jan. 6: Road vs. Utah

Jan. 9: Road vs. BYU

Jan. 13: Home vs. Colorado

Jan. 16: Home vs. UCF

Jan. 19: Road vs. Cincinnati

Jan. 23: Road vs. Kansas State

Jan. 30: Home vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 1: Road vs. Houston

Feb. 6: Home vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 9: Home vs. Arizona State

Feb. 13: Road vs. Iowa State

Feb. 17: Home vs. Baylor

Feb. 20: Road vs. Arizona

Feb. 24: Road vs. TCU

Feb. 27: Home vs. Kansas State

Mar. 1: Home vs. Iowa State

Mar. 6: Road vs. Baylor

Mar. 9-13: Big 12 Tournament

Some key Allen Fieldhouse matchups include Texas Tech, Baylor, and Iowa State. The Jayhawks get a tough break having to play top schools like Arizona, BYU, and Houston on the road rather than in the Phog. Those will undoubtedly be the three toughest games in league play.

Last year, Kansas finished third in the conference standings, tied with two other schools with a 12-6 Big 12 record. KU has not won the regular-season title since 2022-23, marking the longest stretch without a Big 12 championship in Bill Self's tenure. It will certainly be difficult to break that streak with an Arizona team that is once again considered a Final Four contender.



KU's two Big Monday contests this year will come on Feb. 1 at Fertitta Center against Houston. The second and final will be played against Iowa State in Allen Fieldhouse in the second half of the two schools' home-and-home series.

Before conference play rolls around, the Jayhawks will partake in difficult matchups such as a road tilt at UConn, a three-game set in the Players Era Festival, and the Champions Classic against Kentucky.

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