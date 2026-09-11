Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target Adan Diggs Cuts List to Seven Schools

Bill Self has been looking to get back on the board on the recruiting trail ever since Javon Bardwell decommitted from the program last month.



Yesterday, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2027 revealed that he is still considering Kansas among his final list of seven schools. 5-star guard Adan Diggs cut his list and is now considering Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, USC and the Jayhawks.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Adan Diggs is down to seven schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-4 senior is the No. 1-ranked shooting guard and a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 class.https://t.co/R6hpQ8fmLw pic.twitter.com/mxJEQu1DN7 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 11, 2026

An incoming senior at Millennium High School (AZ), Diggs is ranked the No. 5 player in the country according to the Rivals Industry Rankings and No. 7 by ESPN. All outlets list him as the consensus No. 1 shooting guard in his graduating year.



He stands at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, making his impact felt on both ends of the floor. He is a great athlete who is still looking to refine his offensive game.

Diggs is a native of Gilbert, Arizona, which explains why Arizona has been in the driver's seat of his recruitment for quite some time. UA is reportedly the favorite to land him and is the only school with an official visit currently scheduled, which will come two weeks from now. However, Diggs says he plans to take a trip to each of his seven finalists before coming to a decision.

This summer, Diggs was excellent on the EYBL circuit. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per night for Vegas Elite. 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein had this to say about Diggs in a scouting report from earlier this year:



"Physically, he has solid size for a combo-guard, good length (6-foot-7 wingspan), and an emerging power body," Finkelstein writes. "He’s a good, not great, vertical athlete, who is better when he can elevate off two, and also a fluid mover. He’s a very talented defender, both on and off the ball. He has some versatility, but can also impact the game around the rim. He’s athletic and competitive on the glass (6.1 per game in EYBL) and capable of being the weakside low-man and even challenging plays at the rim."

While Arizona is the clear frontrunner here due to his local ties, that doesn't mean Coach Self and his staff don't have an opportunity to make an impression on him when he visits campus. KU will already be hosting two highly touted prospects on visits this weekend.

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