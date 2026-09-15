Big 12 Reveals Kansas Basketball’s Two Big Monday Slots for 2026-27 Season

As the 2026-27 Kansas basketball season approaches, the Big 12 Conference is beginning to release key dates in league play. The conference revealed each of the Big Mondays that will take place on ESPN this year.



Bill Self and the Jayhawks will partake in two Big Mondays, the first coming in a road tilt at Houston on Feb. 1 and the second and final one at home against Iowa State on Mar. 1. Those will be two pivotal Big 12 matchups for the winningest Big Monday team in the conference's history.

Kansas Basketball to Play Two Big Monday Games This Year

The first contest at the Fertitta Center will be difficult, as the Jayhawks have lost both of their matchups against Houston on the road since it joined the conference three years ago by a combined 36 points. However, Kansas has dominated Iowa State at home in the past, winning 18 of the last 19 contests in Allen Fieldhouse.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) goes for a layup between Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) and forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kansas finished 3-0 in Big Monday contests last year, highlighted by an improbable win over the then-undefeated and top-ranked Arizona Wildcats. Despite Darryn Peterson being a last-minute scratch from the starting lineup, the Jayhawks were able to pull off one of the best wins in recent regular-season history over Tommy Lloyd's squad.



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According to KU Athletics' website, the Jayhawks are 66-17 on Big Monday under Bill Self. They have never lost a game in the Phog on Big Monday under their current head coach, who is entering his 24th season at the helm in Lawrence.

For all we know, these could be the final two Big Mondays Self coaches as a Jayhawk. Both games should go a long way toward deciding who wins the conference, as ESPN projects Houston and Iowa State as the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in its preseason rankings, respectively.

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