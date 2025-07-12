Kansas Basketball's Bill Self Scouting Top 25 Recruit and Key Target at EYBL
Although Kansas only officially got into the mix for top-25 recruit Bryson Howard less than three weeks ago – when coach Bill Self and his crew extended an offer – the Jayhawks are now making it clear he’s a top priority.
According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Self was in person on Saturday at EYBL to watch Howard compete with his ProSkills squad. The Jayhawks’ head man was joined by a handful of other high-major coaches, headlined by Sean Miller (Texas), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), and Hubert Davis (North Carolina).
The 6-foot-5 wing is the son of former NBA All-Star Josh Howard, and is a Texas native (Frisco). The younger Howard is tabbed as the nation’s No. 25 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, and the top player in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings.
Despite currently holding at least 20 offers, Howard only has one visit on the docket: Texas. Another program worth monitoring is Wake Forest – which also had head coach Steve Forbes in to watch Howard on Saturday. The elder Howard played for the Demon Deacons in the late 90s and early 2000s, and was an All-American, as well as the ACC’s Player of the Year in 2002-2003.
Regardless, Kansas is keying in on Howard, who is an explosive athlete and solid shooter, as a top target in the Class of 2026. But whether or not the Jayhawks are able to land Howard, let alone get him on campus for a visit, remains to be seen.