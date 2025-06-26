Kansas Targeting Top 30 Prospect and Son of Former NBA All-Star
Mere days after offering JJ Crawford – son of former NBA player Jamal Crawford – coach Bill Self and his crew are after yet another high school prospect with NBA genes: Bryson Howard.
Howard is the son of one-time NBA All-Star Josh Howard, who had a ten-year stint in the league, headlined by his 18.9 point and 6.8 rebound season for Dallas in 2006-07 – which earned him All-Star honors.
With career averages of 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, Howard carved out a nice career in the NBA as a two-way weapon with mind-boggling explosiveness.
The younger Howard isn’t far behind in terms of athleticism, but he also has something that sets him apart from his father: a knockdown jumper.
Bryson is a smooth-shooting lefty with next-level athleticism and downhill ability. Also solid as a cutter and facilitator, Howard has a well-rounded offensive game.
Tabbed as the nation’s 28th-best overall recruit by 247 Sports, Howard holds offers from the country’s most prestigious programs, including Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-5 wing announced his offer from the Jayhawks via his X account. He now holds nearly 20 offers, although it appears he’s yet to set up any official visits.
A Texas native, Howard plays at Heritage High School in Frisco while he suits up for ProSkills on the EYBL Circuit.
Also worth noting, his father was an All-American and the ACC Player of The Year at Wake Forest – another program Howard holds an offer from.