Kansas Basketball Commits Set to Compete in Overtime Elite Semifinals

Bill Self and Kansas have assembled one of the program's best recruiting classes in recent memory for the Class of 2026. Ranked No. 3 in 247 Sports' incoming freshman classes, the Jayhawks will be chock-full of young talent next year.



While commits like Trent Perry, Davion Adkins, and Luke Barnett compete on the national high school level, 5-star phenoms Taylen Kinney and Javon Bardwell play for the same team on the Overtime Elite circuit. Both are currently excelling together for Rod Wave Elite.

Last week, both Jayhawk commits were immaculate in their quarterfinal matchup against Fear of God Athletics in the OTE Playoffs. RWE swept the series in two games and will face off vs. FaZe in a best-of-five starting Friday, Feb. 20.



Kinney and Bardwell led the way in the series-clinching win, combining for 58 of RWE's 106 total points. KU's point guard pledge starred with 32 points and three assists on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from three, while Bardwell needed just 19 minutes to post a 26-point stat line.

Efficiency‼️ Kansas signee Taylen Kinney showed up when it mattered for RWE to advance to the semifinals 🔥 @Taylen_0



32 PTS l 3 REB l 3 AST l 79% FG l 5-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/f7bZ0RQ3sO — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) February 14, 2026

This performance continued what has been a spectacular year for the future crimson and blue standouts. They helped lead RWE to a 12-6 record and a No. 4 seed in the league's playoffs.



In the regular season, Kinney averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 16 games. His efficiency took a significant dip from last season, shooting 40.6% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range, but his assist-per-game mark finished fifth in all of OTE.

Bardwell was not far behind in his scoring average, going for 17.9 points and 6.8 rebounds a night. He was essentially traded to RWE in December after playing the previous season with the Diamond Doves.



Slotting in as the No. 13 player in the country and the second-best point guard in his class, Kinney is the crown jewel of KU's recruiting class. The man best known for boosting the popularity of the 6-7 meme may be an entertainer off the court, but he ranks among the most talented lead guards Coach Self has ever recruited.

Although Bardwell is technically a member of the Class of 2027, he has reportedly looked into potentially reclassifying up one year and beginning his freshman year with Kinney. That decision could depend on whether top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes commits to the Jayhawks or elsewhere.



The winner of the series between RWE and FaZe will go on to play a best-of-seven championship round against either the Cold Hearts or YNG Dreamerz. Those interested in watching Kinney and Bardwell can do so on OTE's official YouTube channel.