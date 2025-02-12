Kansas Basketball Debuts New Uniforms in Win Over Colorado
Kansas Basketball picked up an expected bounce-back win over Colorado on Tuesday and did so with some unique uniforms.
The design on the Jayhawks' new uniforms were inspired by the jersey of former women's basketball player, Lusia Harris.
Harris is widely considered as one of the pioneers of women's basketball as she was the first and only woman to ever be officially drafted by the NBA. She also was a member of the women's basketball team that won a silver medal at the 1976 Olympic Games.
Harris was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 for her achievements.
Harris passed away in 2022 at the age of 66. Her devotion and inspiring change to the sports community is why the Jayhawks chose to honor her with their uniforms on Tuesday.
Kansas improved to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in conference play following the 71-59 win over a Colorado team who has yet to win a conference matchup as they fall to 9-15 overall and 0-13 in conference play.
Hunter Dickinson continued to do his thing, finishing with a team-high 19 points, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 9 rebounds in 28 minutes for the Jayhawks.
Zeke Mayo, Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. also had decent nights—all three were in double-figures for Kansas.
The Jayhawks will look to stay consistent as they travel to Utah for a two-game stretch that includes Utah on Saturday and BYU on Feb. 18.