Kansas Basketball TV Schedule: Where To Watch Jayhawks in 2025-26 Season
Kansas basketball unveiled its TV schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse at where they can tune in to each Jayhawk game in 2025-26.
There is a lot to unpack here, so let's take a look at which networks KU was slotted on and what times the Jayhawks will be playing throughout the year.
Kansas Basketball TV Schedule
10/24: (Exhibition) Louisville on ACC Network (6:30 p.m.)
10/28: (Exhibition) Fort Hays State on ESPN+ (7 p.m.)
11/3: Green Bay on ESPN+ (7 p.m.)
11/7: North Carolina on ESPN (6 p.m.)
11/11: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on ESPN+ (7 p.m.)
11/15: Princeton on ESPN+ (1 p.m.)
11/18: Duke on ESPN (8 p.m.)
11/24: Notre Dame on TNT (2:30 p.m.)
11/25: Syracuse on TNT (2:30 p.m.)
11/26 or 11/27: Players Era on TNT/truTV/HBO Max (TBD)
12/2: UConn on ESPN2 (8 p.m.)
12/7: Missouri on ESPN2 (12 p.m.)
12/13: NC State on ESPN (4:30 p.m.)
12/16: Towson on ESPN (8 p.m.)
12/22: Davidson on ESPN+ (7 p.m.)
1/3: UCF on Peacock (1 p.m.)
1/6: TCU on ESPN or ESPN2 (8 p.m.)
1/10: West Virginia on FOX or FS1 (11 a.m.)
1/13: Iowa State on ESPN or ESPN2 (8 p.m.)
1/16: Baylor on FOX (7 p.m.)
1/20: Colorado on ESPN (10 p.m.)
1/24: Kansas State on FOX (7 p.m.)
1/31: BYU on ESPN (3 or 3:30 p.m.)
2/2: Texas Tech on ESPN (8 p.m.)
2/7: Utah on FOX (1:30 p.m.)
2/9: Arizona on ESPN (8 p.m.)
2/14: Iowa State on ABC (12 p.m.)
2/18: Oklahoma State on Peacock (8 p.m.)
2/21: Cincinnati on CBS (12 p.m.)
2/23: Houston on ESPN (8 p.m.)
2/28: Arizona on ESPN (3 or 3:30 p.m.)
3/3: Arizona State on FS1 (8 p.m.)
3/7: Kansas State on CBS (1 p.m.)
If you're part of the crowd that doesn't enjoy paying to watch your teams on streaming services, you might not be too fond of this year's schedule.
The Jayhawks will have two games televised on Peacock and four on ESPN+. But outside of that, the lineup looks pretty typical for a Kansas basketball season.
There are a few notable early matchups, starting with a road trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina early in the season. Just days later, KU will head to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a Champions Classic showdown against Duke at 8 p.m. CT.
Kansas' grueling nonconference slate continues later that month at the Players' Era Festival, where the Jayhawks will play three games in as many days. Two will be against Notre Dame and Syracuse, with the final opponent determined by their performance in the first two contests.
MORE: Kansas Basketball: Jayhawks Release Big Monday Matchups
In December, KU will return home for a signature matchup against UConn at Allen Fieldhouse on ESPN. It marks the second time in three seasons the Huskies will visit Lawrence and the first of a newly scheduled home-and-home series between the two programs.
After that, the nonconference schedule begins to slow down as KU prepares for the start of Big 12 play.
Big 12 play opens with a 1 p.m. tipoff on Peacock, followed by key matchups such as Iowa State and Baylor.
One of the most highly anticipated games of the season will come when Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa face off Jan. 31 on ESPN. The two are projected to be the top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, making it a must-watch showdown for fans across the country.
Kansas will face only three conference opponents twice this season (Kansas State, Arizona, and Iowa State) as the Big 12 returns to its traditional 18-game schedule after briefly expanding to 20 games.
Overall, the bulk of KU's conference slate will air on national television, so fans won't miss much of the action regardless of their subscriptions.