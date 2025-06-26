Kansas AD Travis Goff Shares Message of Excitement and Optimism for KU Athletics
Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff is never one to be shy on transparency. You can often find him on social media, particular X (formerly Twitter), interacting with fans or commenting on various projects the department is working on.
He’s also quick to sing the praises of his coaches and student-athletes for a job well done, and he recently shared his excitement for the moves and progress the department has made this past season.
He gave a shoutout to several KU Athletics programs in a post on X saying that KU has quietly had “one of our best stretches in modern history.”
Goff mentions the record-breaking season KU baseball had this year and how it resulted in a new long-term deal for head coach Dan Fitzgerald. Additionally, he commended KU women’s soccer and head coach Nate Lie after the team won the Big 12 Tournament in Lie’s first year in Lawrence.
Goff also talks about the historic incoming freshman class brought in by KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider, the job Bill Self has done in rounding out this year’s men’s basketball roster, and the new KU football stadium scheduled to open in less than two months’ time.
Goff went on to express his excitement for new women’s volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer and the soon-to-be announced new head coach to lead KU Rowing.
It serves as a good reminder of the success KU Athletics had across the board this year, and Goff deserves a lot of the credit for the coaches he’s hired and the improvements he’s made since being named athletics director in April 2021.
Goff says the goal now is to “stack blocks of limestone on this foundation to ensure sustained success.”
With the dedication Goff has shown to making KU as competitive as possible through facility upgrades, coaching hires, and NIL support – and after seeing the increase in success from various KU teams the past few years – all indications are that the best days lie ahead for the Kansas Jayhawks.