Kansas Basketball Duo Featured in Recent NBA Mock Draft by ESPN

The 2025-26 Kansas basketball roster does not feature as much NBA-level talent as it has in some years, but the Jayhawks do have a freshman phenom and eventual one-and-done in Darryn Peterson. He is widely considered one of the best guard prospects in recent history and a generational talent at his position.



However, he is competing with two other first-year stars in the race to become the No. 1 overall draft pick. In ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft by Jeremy Woo, Peterson landed at the top spot overall despite his injury history — and another Jayhawk also appeared in the mock.

Darryn Peterson Goes No. 1 to the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, largely because they lost Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the NBA Finals a year ago. Woo has the Pacers forming a dynamic backcourt with Peterson and Haliburton returning for the 2026-27 season and eventually uniting with a former Jayhawk one-and-done in Johnny Furphy.

While Woo acknowledged that Peterson's recurring cramping issues are a concern for scouts, his elite offensive ability outweighs the risk.



"It's hard to be declarative on how Peterson's health will impact things until teams receive his medical in the spring, but his stock as a top pick candidate has held firm," Woo writes. "Continuing to play should help assuage lingering concerns. There is still time for consensus to solidify, but with all three of Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer playing at a very high level, this will likely come down to which team is picking No. 1 after the draft lottery in May."

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Duke's Cameron Boozer both have the potential to go first overall, but if not for injuries, Peterson would likely be the consensus No. 1 pick. At the moment, Peterson and Dybantsa appear to be the favorites to hear their names called atop the draft, while Boozer is viewed as the odd man out, generally projected at No. 3. And as mentioned, Peterson is not the only KU player to hear his name called in this hypothetical mock.

Flory Bidunga Goes No. 59 Overall to the New York Knicks

Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Bidunga, who is in the midst of an impressive sophomore campaign, is the second and final Jayhawk selected in this mock draft. He is projected nearly opposite of Peterson, with Peterson going first overall and Bidunga coming off the board second to last.



Through 17 games, Bidunga is averaging 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while leading the Big 12 with 2.5 blocks per game. Although he is slightly undersized for a traditional center at 6-foot-9, Bidunga's rim protection and athleticism make him an intriguing developmental prospect worth a late-round flier.

Outside of Bidunga, KU does not appear to have any other NBA-ready prospects for this year's draft, though graduating seniors like Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White could garner attention from G League affiliates or overseas opportunities.