Two Kansas Jayhawks Featured on New 2026 NBA Mock Draft

A pair of Kansas players were included in ESPN's way-too-early 2026 mock draft.

Joshua Schulman

Darryn Peterson, a Kansas recruit, and his family are recognized before Prolific Prep’s game against St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Scholastic Play-by-Play Classic, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Canton Memorial Civic Center.
The 2025 NBA Draft wrapped up this week, but analysts are already beginning to look toward what the draft might look like next year.

While no Kansas Jayhawks were selected over the past few days, Bill Self and Co. are expected to send multiple players to the next level in the upcoming draft.

In ESPN's new 60-pick 2026 NBA mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, a pair of KU stars were featured.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Washington Wizards, while Flory Bidunga slots in at the end of the second round at No. 56 overall.

"Peterson was the best player in high school last season, possessing a coveted combination of size, length, explosiveness and shot creation," Givony wrote. "He's a capable passer with strong defensive playmaking ability and scoring talent."

"Headed to play for Self, Peterson will be the centerpiece of a Kansas roster built around his dynamic offense, giving him every opportunity to solidify his standing as the No. 1 prospect in next year's draft," he added."

Not all mock drafts have Peterson going first overall. Nonetheless, most outlets agree that BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Peterson are the 1A and 1B in the 2026 class.

Peterson is a true 3-level scorer and one of the best offensive guard prospects in recent draft history.

Bidunga was the only other Jayhawk included in the mock, though new addition big man Paul Mbiya could draw NBA attention over time.

Whether Peterson goes in the top-3 or even later in the draft, it's safe to assume the Jayhawks won't go unrepresented in the draft again next year.

JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

