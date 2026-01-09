Where Kansas Guard Darryn Peterson Landed In USA TODAY NBA Mock Draft

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has played just 159 total minutes out of the Jayhawks' 610 possible minutes through the first 15 games. Despite that limited sample size, NBA scouts remain infatuated with his natural scoring ability and NBA-ready offensive touch.



His lingering cramping injury has raised concerns, but he is still viewed as a top-3 pick at the next level. There are very few players who have his upside, making his health worth looking past for most teams.

Peterson was projected as the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft throughout much of the offseason. However, has that status shifted in USA TODAY's latest 2026 mock draft by Brian Kalbrosky? Here is where Peterson landed in the newest projection.

USA TODAY Mock Draft: Darryn Peterson Goes No. 2 Overall (Atlanta Hawks)

Kalbrosky has the Atlanta Hawks selecting Peterson No. 2 overall with the pick they acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in the Derik Queen trade. This is what he had to say about the KU freshman:



"Even though a nagging hamstring injury has limited his minutes for Kansas this season, his ceiling as a floor general projects him as one of the best guards in the league for years to come," he wrote. "Peterson is already advanced well beyond his years and he would change the trajectory of this organization no matter where he is selected."

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots a jump shot against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The fit makes perfect sense, as Atlanta recently traded away franchise point guard Trae Young. Landing a 19-year-old generational prospect capable of leading an offense would be an ideal scenario for the Hawks.



USA TODAY has the Indiana Pacers selecting BYU star AJ Dybantsa No. 1 overall ahead of Peterson, which is not surprising given his strong start to his freshman season. Through 15 games, Dybantsa is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 58.3% from the field.



MORE: ESPN Analyst Weighs in on Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa Debate

More importantly, he has not missed a game and has no injury concerns. That could be the talking point that separates Dybantsa as the eventual top selection over Peterson.



If Peterson can avoid further setbacks and prove he is capable of finishing 40-minute games without being held out late, he could reclaim the No. 1 spot in this draft class. Regardless, it appears likely that either Peterson or Dybantsa will hear their names called first at the podium, barring a major surge from Duke forward Cameron Boozer.