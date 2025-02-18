KANSAS

Kansas Basketball: ESPN FPI Predicts Jayhawks' Upcoming Game at BYU

The Jayhawks remain in Utah for their second straight game, this time facing off against the Cougars.

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self argues with a referee after a call against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball fans have had a lot to keep an eye on this season, and Tuesday night’s matchup at BYU is shaping up to be a crucial one.

The No. 23 Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) are headed to Provo to take on the Cougars (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) at 9 p.m. EST in what should be a tightly contested game.

Kansas will lean heavily on Hunter Dickinson, who’s been a key player in the paint, helping the Jayhawks average 38.1 points down low each game.

But after going 5-5 over their last 10 games and allowing 73.5 points per contest, they’ll need to lock in on defense to walk away with a win.

BYU has been dominant at home, with a 12-2 record in Provo this season. Richie Saunders and the Cougars are putting up 79.8 points per game and have outscored opponents by 10.8 points on average.

They’ve also gone 7-3 in their last 10, showing they’re a force to be reckoned with on their home floor.

ESPN BPI Prediction for Kansas at BYU

ESPN’s FPI gives Kansas a slight edge, with a 52.2% chance of winning, but it’s anyone’s game.

With both teams battling for position in the Big 12, expect an intense, back-and-forth showdown in what could be a statement game for either squad.

