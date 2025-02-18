Kansas Basketball Faces Thrilling Test at BYU, Says Massey Ratings
Kansas basketball remains ranked at No. 23 nationally after its latest loss at Utah, and now looks to get out of the Beehive State with one victory as it is in Provo to take on BYU.
Kansas sits at 8-6 in league play while BYU is an identical 8-6. The Cougars are 12-2 on their home court this season while Kansas is just 3-4 in conference games away from Allen Fieldhouse. So what does an impartial computer say will happen as the Jayhawks head west on Tuesday night?
Massey Ratings Project Kansas vs. BYU
Massey Ratings projection for Kansas at BYU:
Most likely score: Kansas 73, BYU 72
Chance of victory: Kansas 51%, Utah 49%
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Prediction:
Kansas hasn't played to what the expectations were entering 2024-25 but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have loads of talent. Is this the time it can perhaps finally put it together in a big road conference game?
The Jayhawks enter Tuesday night's affair in wounded animal mode as they're in desperate need for a victory.
I personally think BYU star junior Richie Saunders will be too much in the all-around game as he does a little bit of everything well. Perhaps Kansas' best hope is if it comes down to a free-throw showdown as BYU shoots just 69.5% as a team, but until Kansas wins a game like this on the road I have real trouble picking them to get the job done.
Prediction: BYU 70, Kansas 66