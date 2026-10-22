Kansas Basketball Fans Feeling Déjà Vu After Taylen Kinney’s Cramping Issue

In its second exhibition clash of the preseason, Kansas fell 89-83 to No. 11 Louisville in an electric Allen Fieldhouse environment. While the Jayhawks were unable to emerge victorious, it was an excellent experience for this new-look KU squad ahead of the regular season.

A win would have been nice, but the most concerning moment of the matchup came when 5-star freshman Taylen Kinney was visibly hobbled with a left knee injury. He had to be helped to the locker room in the second half after scoring four points and assisting six baskets in 21 minutes played.



Following the defeat, head coach Bill Self revealed more details about what happened to Kinney. The first-year phenom is reportedly dealing with cramps and needed to receive IV fluids as a result.

"He got cramps, so they put an IV in him," Self explained when he was asked why Kinney couldn't finish the game. "It wasn't as hot in [Allen Fieldhouse] as it will be Sunday, but it was still pretty warm in there. But he only played 20 minutes. We need he and Leroy [Blyden Jr.] to both be more productive."

#KUbball freshman guard Taylen Kinney got cramps so they put an IV in him and he only played 20ish minutes...



"We need him and Leroy to be more productive."



Doesn't sound like anything to worry about. — Matt Tait (@mctait) October 22, 2026

These quotes and the situation itself are eerily similar to what fans experienced with Darryn Peterson a year ago. The very same cramping issue that harshly disrupted his freshman season in 2025-26 went public against — wait for it — Louisville in a preseason scrimmage, only that time it was at the KFC Yum! Center.



Although Peterson missed 11 games because of his mysterious cramping saga last year, the problem persisted throughout the campaign. He asked out of several contests and couldn't finish many second halves when KU needed him most. It was later revealed that elevated creatine levels led to a full-body cramping episode before the season in which he later recalled, "I thought I was going to die on the training table that day."

To draw even more parallels, Kinney is another highly touted freshman guard who is entering his first year in Lawrence with lofty expectations. Self already said that Leroy Blyden Jr. would be getting the start over Kinney this weekend versus Duke, though it doesn't appear to be related to the injury.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Taylen Kinney (0) dribbles down court against Pittsburg State Gorillas during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like he did in last year's press conference, Self glossed over it last night and didn't make it out to be something serious. However, the déjà vu Kansas fans have with the word "cramping" is going to last for the foreseeable future.



For now, this seems to be a one-off instance for Kinney that shouldn't affect him long-term. But if the Jayhawk faithful have to go another season hearing Self dodge questions about players' mysterious cramping again, there are going to be serious conversations about the medical staff and why the same problem keeps happening to these players.

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