Kansas Basketball Greats Set to Return to Lawrence for 2026 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

A bevy of Kansas basketball greats will be making the trek to Lawrence this week for the 18th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic – an annual charity event started by the “Voice of the Jayhawks” Brian Hanni in 2009.

What originally started as an event to benefit the family of former Lawrence youth pastor Brandon White, has now transformed into an inspiring event dedicated to helping local families with children battling cancer.

This year, the proceeds will go to the families of the 2026 Starting Five, which include 16-year-old Zara Smith, 17-year-old Romeo Padilla, 2-year-old Peyton Dugan, 15-year-old Jude Vander Kelen, and 10-year-old Ember Henry.

“It’s the coolest thing we get to do all year with Kansas Athletics when it comes to using the platform of these former players and coaches to give back,” said Hanni on a recent episode of the Pay Heed Podcast. “Now there are cooler things when you make Final Four runs or you host a regional or you go to a bowl game – and all of that is amazing – but when it comes to impact and giving back from which we’ve been given, this is the best thing we do all year.”

Over the years, there have been more than 30 KU national champions, 25 NBA draft picks, and eight NBA champions return to Lawrence to help raise more than $2 million for these families in need.

Among the legends returning this year are members of the 2008 national championship team, including Russell Robinson, Sasha Kaun, Sherron Collins, Brandon Rush and Mario Chalmers. Members of the 2022 title squad are expected to be in attendance too with Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji, and Jalen Wilson announced as participants.

Keith Langford, Greg Ostertag, and current KU assistant Jacque Vaughn are also expected to participate, according to the event’s Facebook page. (Final rosters are expected to be announced by Thursday morning on the Roundball Classic social media pages and on the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic website.)

The players will take part in a friendly scrimmage on Thursday night from inside Lawrence Free State High School. The event starts at 7 p.m. CT (doors open at 5 p.m.) and tickets can be purchased for $15 at various Johnny’s Tavern locations in Wichita, Topeka, Prairie Village, and Olathe and at 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence.



MVP tickets are also available on the Roundball website for $75 that include reserve seating behind the bench and a 2026 Roundball t-shirt.

For fans unable to attend in person, there is the option to bid on auction items online and/or donate directly via the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic website.