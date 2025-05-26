Kansas Basketball's High School Recruiting Class Lands in ESPN's Top 25
With the recent commitments of top 2025 prospects – including former Kansas target Dame Sarr – programs around the country have largely put the finishing touches on their respective high school recruiting classes.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked the top 25 incoming recruiting classes in the country, and the Jayhawks landed at 18th, even after missing out on Sarr. Meanwhile, the addition of Sarr, alongside recent reclass and top-25 prospect Sebastian Wilkins, cemented Duke’s status with the top-ranked class.
While Sarr would have been a game-changing piece for Kansas’ class and overall outlook heading into next season, the Jayhawks still have quite the talented incoming crew.
Headlined by star combo guard Darryn Peterson (ESPN’s second-ranked prospect), and supplemented by a solid wing haul including Samis Calderon (ranked 87th by ESPN), Corbin Allen, and Jaden Nickens – a football and basketball signee – the Jayhawks welcome a loaded high school class.
Borzello also noted that the Jayhawks’ recruiting class “could have been top-10”, had redshirt freshman and top-30 prospect Bryson Tiller been included. But with Tiller having enrolled a semester early, the highly-touted forward is no longer listed in the Class of 2025. Even so, he still has four years of eligibility remaining.
Houston (No. 2), Arizona (No. 4), and BYU (No. 13) are the only Big 12 programs with recruiting classes ranked higher than Kansas.
And with scholarships remaining, the Jayhawks have the potential to climb even higher with an international signee, but coach Bill Self and his staff may elect to round out their roster through the transfer portal.