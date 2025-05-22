Kansas Recruiting Target Dame Sarr Spurns Jayhawks for Duke
Italian phenom Dame Sarr was considered a Kansas basketball lock not much more than a week ago.
But with the recent draft stock surge for Duke transfer Cedric Coward, Jon Scheyer and Co. decided the Blue Devils needed a plan B on the wing.
Much to the dismay of Jayhawk fans, Sarr committed to Duke on Thursday afternoon, ending the chances of pairing another high-profile freshman with Darryn Peterson.
A 6-foot-8 guard, Sarr is an elite prospect with next-level potential. He most recently played for FC Barcelona in Spain before leaving the club and turning to the college game.
His recruitment has gone in a number of ways. Illinois initially led in the race to land Sarr, but Kansas emerged as the frontrunner in early May.
Although KU logged a crystal ball from Travis Branham this month, the recruiting analyst quickly rescinded the prediction once the Blue Devils began to heavily pursue him.
Duke reeling in Sarr was the worst-kept secret in the recruiting landscape for over a week, but he made his decision official today.
Sarr cited his desire to play in the NBA and believes he will receive the best opportunity to go pro after playing in Durham.
It is certainly a disappointing development for Bill Self's squad, which still has three scholarships to fill and a relatively underwhelming roster going into the 2025-26 campaign.
With Sarr and Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams off the board, KU must look elsewhere to pair talent alongside Peterson and returning center Flory Bidunga.